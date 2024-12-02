LA Galaxy vs. New York Red Bulls: How to watch, stream MLS Cup 2024

Western Conference winners LA Galaxy (No. 2) host Eastern Conference winners New York Red Bulls (No. 7) on Saturday afternoon, crowning the league champion in MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi.

If the game is tied after regulation time, two 15-minute extra-time periods will be played in their entirety. Should the match remain tied after extra time, penalty kicks will determine the winner.

LA have won a league-record five MLS Cup titles, while New York have never lifted the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy. Both clubs are MLS originals, starting play during the inaugural 1996 season.

Further, LA are unbeaten through 20 matches at Dignity Health Sports Park during the 2024 campaign, going 16W-0L-4D with a +29 goal differential. Even with Puig's long-term injury, head coach Greg Vanney's side will fully expect to continue that streak and bring home LA's record sixth MLS Cup title.

The good news for LA? They still boast serious firepower via DP wingers Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil , Joveljić, German star Marco Reus and Diego Fagúndez . The team's 85 combined goals scored (regular season and playoffs) are also the third-highest all-time in a single season.

LA are in MLS Cup for the first time since 2014, outscoring their opponents 16-3 during the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. Only Toronto FC 's 2016 squad has scored more goals (17) during a postseason run.

Round One: 2-0 series win vs. Columbus Crew

2-0 series win vs. Columbus Crew Eastern Conference Semifinal: 2-0 win at New York City FC

2-0 win at New York City FC Eastern Conference Final: 1-0 win at Orlando City SC

From the Eastern Conference, most expected Supporters' Shield champions Inter Miami CF or 2023 MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew to make MLS Cup. Yet here are the Red Bulls, embracing the underdog role and 90 minutes away from their first-ever league title.

New York, the lowest-ever seed (No. 7) to reach MLS Cup in the league's 29-year history, have rattled off three straight upsets. In order: They swept Columbus, won the first-ever postseason Hudson River Derby against NYCFC, and shocked Orlando via Andrés Reyes' 47th-minute header.

This turnaround (New York won two of their last 14 regular-season games) coincides with DP No. 10 and club captain Emil Forsberg returning from injury. Additionally, Paraguayan international goalkeeper Carlos Coronel has pitched three playoff shutouts and DPs Dante Vanzeir and Felipe Carballo have scored clutch goals.