LA Galaxy vs. New York Red Bulls: 10 stats that will decide MLS Cup 2024

With 16 goals and 12 primary assists in the regular season, Pec earned every bit of the Newcomer of the Year award he received this year. The 23-year-old has developed into a Best XI winger and has had real success against three center back setups so far in the postseason. Pec was so dangerous in Game 2 against the Colorado Rapids back in Round One that Chris Armas had to move Lalas Abubakar away from the Brazilian at halftime. Then against Minnesota United in the conference semis, Pec torched Jefferson Diaz, got him sent off, and bagged a brace.