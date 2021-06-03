LA Galaxy star Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez voted MLS Player of the Month for April/May

Hernandez became just the second player in MLS history to have five goals through the season’s first two games, joining former Houston Dynamo FC forward Brian Ching, who scored five goals in the first two games in club history in 2006. Hernandez's seven goals through the Galaxy's first five games were tied for the second-most to start a season in league history, just one off the league record set by Landon Donovan, who netted eight goals in the first five games in 2008 for the Galaxy.