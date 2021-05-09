Recap: LA Galaxy 2, LAFC 1

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez lived up to his star billing in the first El Trafico of the 2021 MLS season, providing one goal and one assist in the LA Galaxy ’s 2-1 win over rivals LAFC on Saturday night at Dignity Health Sports Park.

LA stormed out to a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute through Chicharito, who tucked home a right-footed curler past Pablo Sisniega to continue his red-hot start to 2021. Mexico's all-time leading scorer latched onto a wayward ball after Derrick Williams landed a stiff challenge on Jose Cifuentes, creating a counter-attack when LAFC thought they were breaking forward.

Then in the 79th minute, Chicharito set up the eventual game-winner from midfielder Jonathan dos Santos. Chicharito collected a low cross from second-half substitute Cameron Dunbar and sent a blind pass across goal that dos Santos punched home after a late-arriving run.

In between, LAFC’s persistent pressure paid off in the 62nd minute. Diego Rossi dispatched some tic-tac-toe combination play past goalkeeper Jonathan Bond, with Latif Blessing and Corey Baird combining atop the 18-yard box before Rossi’s slashing run produced an equalizer at 1-1.