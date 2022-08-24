LA Galaxy sign Uruguay defender Martin Caceres

“Martin is a highly experienced and versatile defender that brings leadership, strong mentality and more championship pedigree to our team,” Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney said in a release. “We look forward to quickly integrating him into the group for the final phase of the season.”

The 35-year-old last played for Levante in Spain’s LaLiga, making him a free agent before joining LA’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs push. Clubs can sign such players up through the Roster Freeze Date on Sept. 2.

The LA Galaxy have signed Uruguay men's national team defender Martin Caceres through the end of the 2022 MLS season with an option for 2023, the club announced Wednesday.

Caceres has 112 appearances for Uruguay with three goals and six assists. He’s in contention to make their Qatar 2022 World Cup-bound squad, looking to stay in top form to get a call-in from former Inter Miami CF head coach Diego Alonso. Caceres has played in three FIFA World Cups and went 90 minutes in Uruguay’s 0-0 friendly draw against the United States in June.

At the club level, Caceres has logged 21 goals and 15 assists in 366 appearances in the top leagues of England, Italy, Spain and Uruguay. His résumé is highlighted by stops at Serie A’s Juventus, LaLiga’s Barcelona and the Premier League’s Southampton.

“We’re excited to bring Martin to the Galaxy as he brings a wealth of experience to the club,” Galaxy technical director Jovan Kirovski said in a release. “He played at a high level in Serie A and LaLiga last season and played a key role in Uruguay’s qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. We are thrilled to have a player of his caliber on our club for this stretch run to the playoffs.”