LA Galaxy, Minnesota United aim to make Decision Day statement

"For me, I think we started off very strong at the beginning of the year, which we probably got some results in some games that we call character wins where we maybe could have had different results, but we did great," Vanney said. "Then there were some games down the stretch where we went into those nine games where I felt like probably we could have gotten more out of those games and we didn't.

"So, somewhere we're probably in the balance of where we should be," he continued. "With that being said, we're in position to control our destiny at home in the last game of the season. Based off our start I'd like to say we'd be more secure and into the playoffs because we did get off to such a good start this year, but in MLS things tend to always balance out over time in some ways. ...If we can do our job on the weekend then we're playing a little bit with house money in the playoffs to really try to go for it because it's a young group that has some capacity to get results against anybody."