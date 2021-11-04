Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated on Decision Day

Eleven teams are fighting for the final places in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs – "ready or not" it will be the busiest and most consequential Decision Day ever.
Here are the scenarios for each club:
Atlanta will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:
- Atlanta win or tie vs. Cincinnati
or:
- New York lose vs. Nashville
or:
- Montréal lose or tie vs. Orlando
or:
- Atlanta win goal differential vs. Orlando
Atlanta will clinch a top-four seed in Eastern Conference IF:
- Atlanta win vs. Cincinnati AND
- New York City lose vs. Philadelphia AND
- Orlando lose or tie vs. Montréal
or:
- Atlanta win vs. Cincinnati AND
- New York City lose vs. Philadelphia AND
- Atlanta win goal differential vs. Orlando
Colorado will clinch the top seed in the Western Conference IF:
- Colorado win vs. LAFC AND
- Seattle lose or tie vs. Vancouver AND
- Kansas City lose or tie vs. Salt Lake
Columbus will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:
- Columbus win vs. Chicago AND
- New York lose vs. Nashville AND
- Montréal lose or tie vs. Orlando AND
- D.C. lose or tie vs. Toronto AND
- Columbus win goal differential vs. New York
D.C. will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:
- D.C. win vs. Toronto AND
- New York lose vs. Nashville AND
- Montréal lose or tie vs. Orlando
Kansas City will clinch the top seed in the Western Conference IF:
- Kansas City win vs. Salt Lake AND
- Seattle lose or tie vs. Vancouver
or:
- Kansas City tie vs. Salt Lake AND
- Seattle lose by more than one goal vs. Vancouver AND
- Colorado lose or tie vs. LAFC
or:
- Kansas City tie vs. Salt Lake AND
- Seattle lose by one goal vs. Vancouver AND
- Colorado lose or tie vs. LAFC AND
- Kansas City win total goals scored vs. Seattle
LA will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:
- LA win vs. Minnesota
or:
- LA tie vs. Minnesota AND
- Vancouver lose vs. Seattle AND
- Salt Lake lose or tie vs. Kansas City
or:
- LA tie vs. Minnesota AND
- Vancouver lose vs. Seattle AND
- LAFC lose or tie vs. Colorado
or:
- Salt Lake lose or tie vs. Kansas City AND
- LAFC lose or tie vs. Colorado
LAFC will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:
- LAFC win vs. Colorado AND
- Vancouver lose vs. Seattle
or:
- LAFC win vs. Colorado AND
- Salt Lake lose or tie vs. Kansas City
Minnesota will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:
- Minnesota win or tie vs. LA
or:
- Vancouver lose vs. Seattle AND
- Salt Lake lose or tie vs. Kansas City
or:
- Vancouver lose vs. Seattle AND
- LAFC lose or tie vs. Colorado
or:
- Salt Lake lose or tie vs. Kansas City AND
- LAFC lose or tie vs. Colorado
Montréal will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:
- Montréal win vs. Orlando
New York City will clinch a top-four seed in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:
- New York City win or tie vs. Philadelphia
or:
- Atlanta lose or tie vs. Cincinnati AND
- Orlando lose or tie vs. Montréal AND
- New York lose or tie vs. Nashville
or:
- Atlanta lose or tie vs. Cincinnati AND
- Orlando lose or tie vs. Montréal AND
- New York City win goal differential vs. New York
New York will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:
- New York win or tie vs. Nashville
or:
- Montréal lose or tie vs. Orlando AND
- D.C. lose or tie vs. Toronto AND
- Columbus lose or tie vs. Chicago
or:
- Montréal lose or tie vs. Orlando AND
- D.C. lose or tie vs. Toronto AND
- New York win goal differential vs. Columbus
New York will clinch a top-four seed in Eastern Conference IF:
- New York win vs. Nashville AND
- New York City lose vs. Philadelphia AND
- Atlanta lose or tie vs. Cincinnati AND
- Orlando lose or tie vs. Montréal AND
- New York win goal differential vs. New York City
Orlando will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:
- Orlando win or tie vs. Montréal
or:
- New York lose vs. Nashville
or:
- Atlanta lose vs. Cincinnati AND
- Orlando win goal differential vs. Atlanta
Orlando will clinch a top-four seed in Eastern Conference IF:
- Orlando win vs. Montréal AND
- New York City lose vs. Philadelphia AND
- Atlanta lose or tie vs. Cincinnati
or:
- Orlando win vs. Montréal AND
- New York City lose vs. Philadelphia AND
- Orlando win goal differential vs. Atlanta
Salt Lake will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:
- Salt Lake win vs. Kansas City
Seattle will clinch the top seed in the Western Conference IF:
- Seattle win vs. Vancouver
or:
- Seattle tie vs. Vancouver AND
- Kansas City tie vs. Salt Lake AND
- Colorado lose or tie vs. LAFC
or:
- Kansas City lose vs. Salt Lake AND
- Colorado lose or tie vs. LAFC
or:
- Seattle lose by one goal vs. Vancouver AND
- Kansas City tie vs. Salt Lake AND
- Colorado lose or tie vs. LAFC AND
- Seattle win total goals scored vs. Kansas City
Vancouver will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:
- Vancouver win or tie vs. Seattle
or:
- LA lose vs. Minnesota AND
- Salt Lake lose or tie vs. Kansas City
or:
- LA lose vs. Minnesota AND
- LAFC lose or tie vs. Colorado
or:
- Salt Lake lose or tie vs. Kansas City AND
- LAFC lose or tie vs. Colorado