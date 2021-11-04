Decision Day

Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated on Decision Day

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Eleven teams are fighting for the final places in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs – "ready or not" it will be the busiest and most consequential Decision Day ever.

Here are the scenarios for each club:

Atlanta United logo
Atlanta United

Atlanta will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:

  • Atlanta win or tie vs. Cincinnati

or:

  • New York lose vs. Nashville

or:

  • Montréal lose or tie vs. Orlando

or:

  • Atlanta win goal differential vs. Orlando

Atlanta will clinch a top-four seed in Eastern Conference IF:

  1. Atlanta win vs. Cincinnati AND
  2. New York City lose vs. Philadelphia AND
  3. Orlando lose or tie vs. Montréal

or:

  1. Atlanta win vs. Cincinnati AND
  2. New York City lose vs. Philadelphia AND
  3. Atlanta win goal differential vs. Orlando
Colorado Rapids logo
Colorado Rapids

Colorado will clinch the top seed in the Western Conference IF:

  1. Colorado win vs. LAFC AND
  2. Seattle lose or tie vs. Vancouver AND
  3. Kansas City lose or tie vs. Salt Lake
Columbus Crew logo
Columbus Crew

Columbus will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:

  1. Columbus win vs. Chicago AND
  2. New York lose vs. Nashville AND
  3. Montréal lose or tie vs. Orlando AND
  4. D.C. lose or tie vs. Toronto AND
  5. Columbus win goal differential vs. New York
D.C. United logo
D.C. United

D.C. will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:

  1. D.C. win vs. Toronto AND
  2. New York lose vs. Nashville AND
  3. Montréal lose or tie vs. Orlando
Sporting Kansas City logo
Sporting Kansas City

Kansas City will clinch the top seed in the Western Conference IF:

  1. Kansas City win vs. Salt Lake AND
  2. Seattle lose or tie vs. Vancouver

or:

  1. Kansas City tie vs. Salt Lake AND
  2. Seattle lose by more than one goal vs. Vancouver AND
  3. Colorado lose or tie vs. LAFC

or:

  1. Kansas City tie vs. Salt Lake AND
  2. Seattle lose by one goal vs. Vancouver AND
  3. Colorado lose or tie vs. LAFC AND
  4. Kansas City win total goals scored vs. Seattle
LA Galaxy logo
LA Galaxy

LA will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:

  • LA win vs. Minnesota

or:

  1. LA tie vs. Minnesota AND
  2. Vancouver lose vs. Seattle AND
  3. Salt Lake lose or tie vs. Kansas City

or:

  1. LA tie vs. Minnesota AND
  2. Vancouver lose vs. Seattle AND
  3. LAFC lose or tie vs. Colorado

or:

  1. Salt Lake lose or tie vs. Kansas City AND
  2. LAFC lose or tie vs. Colorado
Los Angeles Football Club logo
Los Angeles Football Club

LAFC will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:

  1. LAFC win vs. Colorado AND
  2. Vancouver lose vs. Seattle

or:

  1. LAFC win vs. Colorado AND
  2. Salt Lake lose or tie vs. Kansas City
Minnesota United FC logo
Minnesota United FC

Minnesota will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:

  • Minnesota win or tie vs. LA

or:

  1. Vancouver lose vs. Seattle AND
  2. Salt Lake lose or tie vs. Kansas City

or:

  1. Vancouver lose vs. Seattle AND
  2. LAFC lose or tie vs. Colorado

or:

  1. Salt Lake lose or tie vs. Kansas City AND
  2. LAFC lose or tie vs. Colorado
CF Montréal logo
CF Montréal

Montréal will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:

  • Montréal win vs. Orlando
New York City FC logo
New York City FC

New York City will clinch a top-four seed in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:

  • New York City win or tie vs. Philadelphia

or:

  1. Atlanta lose or tie vs. Cincinnati AND
  2. Orlando lose or tie vs. Montréal AND
  3. New York lose or tie vs. Nashville

or:

  1. Atlanta lose or tie vs. Cincinnati AND
  2. Orlando lose or tie vs. Montréal AND
  3. New York City win goal differential vs. New York
New York Red Bulls logo
New York Red Bulls

New York will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:

  • New York win or tie vs. Nashville

or:

  1. Montréal lose or tie vs. Orlando AND
  2. D.C. lose or tie vs. Toronto AND
  3. Columbus lose or tie vs. Chicago

or:

  1. Montréal lose or tie vs. Orlando AND
  2. D.C. lose or tie vs. Toronto AND
  3. New York win goal differential vs. Columbus

New York will clinch a top-four seed in Eastern Conference IF:

  1. New York win vs. Nashville AND
  2. New York City lose vs. Philadelphia AND
  3. Atlanta lose or tie vs. Cincinnati AND
  4. Orlando lose or tie vs. Montréal AND
  5. New York win goal differential vs. New York City
Orlando City SC logo
Orlando City SC

Orlando will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:

  • Orlando win or tie vs. Montréal

or:

  • New York lose vs. Nashville

or:

  1. Atlanta lose vs. Cincinnati AND
  2. Orlando win goal differential vs. Atlanta

Orlando will clinch a top-four seed in Eastern Conference IF:

  1. Orlando win vs. Montréal AND
  2. New York City lose vs. Philadelphia AND
  3. Atlanta lose or tie vs. Cincinnati

or:

  1. Orlando win vs. Montréal AND
  2. New York City lose vs. Philadelphia AND
  3. Orlando win goal differential vs. Atlanta
Real Salt Lake logo
Real Salt Lake

Salt Lake will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:

  • Salt Lake win vs. Kansas City
Seattle Sounders FC logo
Seattle Sounders FC

Seattle will clinch the top seed in the Western Conference IF:

  • Seattle win vs. Vancouver 

or:

  1. Seattle tie vs. Vancouver AND
  2. Kansas City tie vs. Salt Lake AND
  3. Colorado lose or tie vs. LAFC

or:

  1. Kansas City lose vs. Salt Lake AND
  2. Colorado lose or tie vs. LAFC

or:

  1. Seattle lose by one goal vs. Vancouver AND
  2. Kansas City tie vs. Salt Lake AND
  3. Colorado lose or tie vs. LAFC AND
  4. Seattle win total goals scored vs. Kansas City
Vancouver Whitecaps FC logo
Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Vancouver will clinch a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs IF:

  • Vancouver win or tie vs. Seattle

or:

  1. LA lose vs. Minnesota AND
  2. Salt Lake lose or tie vs. Kansas City

or:

  1. LA lose vs. Minnesota AND
  2. LAFC lose or tie vs. Colorado

or:

  1. Salt Lake lose or tie vs. Kansas City AND
  2. LAFC lose or tie vs. Colorado
Decision Day scenarios for Columbus Crew fans
Decision Day scenarios for Colorado Rapids fans
Decision Day scenarios for Real Salt Lake fans
Houston Dynamo FC part ways with head coach Tab Ramos

Houston Dynamo FC part ways with head coach Tab Ramos
Canada recruits Genk, ex-Chelsea striker Ike Ugbo ahead of Nov. World Cup Qualifiers

Canada recruits Genk, ex-Chelsea striker Ike Ugbo ahead of Nov. World Cup Qualifiers
Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated on Decision Day
Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated on Decision Day
Decision Day scenarios for Columbus Crew fans

Decision Day scenarios for Columbus Crew fans
Decision Day scenarios for Colorado Rapids fans

Decision Day scenarios for Colorado Rapids fans
Decision Day scenarios for Real Salt Lake fans

Decision Day scenarios for Real Salt Lake fans
New England Revolution: "It's Time."
1:06

New England Revolution: "It's Time."
Stop sign! Carlos Coronel, Andre Blake keep the nets clean for October
0:59

Stop sign! Carlos Coronel, Andre Blake keep the nets clean for October
Watch MLS in 15 from RSL vs. POR | November 3, 2021
15:18

Watch MLS in 15 from RSL vs. POR | November 3, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake vs. Portland Timbers | November 03, 2021
4:17

HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake vs. Portland Timbers | November 03, 2021
