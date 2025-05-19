LA Galaxy: Marco Reus named Player of the Matchday

Marco Reus' El Tráfico heroics have earned the LA Galaxy midfielder MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors for Matchday 14.
Reus scored a brace, including a stunning 87th-minute free kick equalizer, to salvage a 2-2 draw against LAFC during Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire's Rivalry Week finale.
Signed by the Galaxy in August 2024 following a legendary stint at Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, the former German international is hitting his stride with 3g/3a in his last five matches. Sunday marked his fourth MLS game with multiple goal contributions, including a two-assist performance last September in his El Tráfico debut.
This is Reus' first Player of the Matchday recognition and the Galaxy's first since Gabriel Pec was honored after Matchday 34 of the club's 2024 MLS Cup-winning campaign.
Reus and LA visit expansion side San Diego FC on Saturday (4:45 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+; FOX, FOX Deportes) before finalizing their three-game gauntlet of Californian clashes by hosting the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday, May 28 (10 pm ET | MLS Season Pass; FOX, FOX Deportes).
The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an Instagram fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.