LA Galaxy: Marco Reus named Player of the Matchday

This is Reus' first Player of the Matchday recognition and the Galaxy's first since Gabriel Pec was honored after Matchday 34 of the club's 2024 MLS Cup-winning campaign.

The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an Instagram fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.