San Diego FC eliminate Pumas in Champions Cup

It's mission accomplished for San Diego FC, which eliminated Pumas UNAM, 4-2 on aggregate in the Concacaf Champions Cup first round following a 1-0 defeat at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario Tuesday.

The Chrome-and-Azul, which dominated the first leg 4-1 at Snapdragon Stadium, advance to the Round of 16 to face reigning LIGA MX champions Toluca.

Former Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Pedro Vite scored the lone goal two minutes into the second half, sneaking a free kick inside the far post.