San Diego FC eliminate Pumas in Champions Cup

It's mission accomplished for San Diego FC, which eliminated Pumas UNAM, 4-2 on aggregate in the Concacaf Champions Cup first round following a 1-0 defeat at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario Tuesday.
The Chrome-and-Azul, which dominated the first leg 4-1 at Snapdragon Stadium, advance to the Round of 16 to face reigning LIGA MX champions Toluca.
Former Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Pedro Vite scored the lone goal two minutes into the second half, sneaking a free kick inside the far post.
And while the hosts pressed for more goals, San Diego goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega was up for the challenge, making eight clutch saves to secure San Diego's advancement.
Goals
- 47' - PUM - Pedro Vite | WATCH
Three things
- THE BIG PICTURE: After doing the heavy lifting in the historic Leg 1 win at home, San Diego managed the away leg in Mexico City, which is never an easy prospect for MLS teams, with aplomb. And they nearly put the tie away in the first half, but Amahl Pellegrino twice hit the post.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Vite's goal was the difference in the match, but there was no celebrating for Pumas at the final whistle.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Pablo Sisniega knew Pumas were coming full bore, needing three goals. And San Diego's Mexican-born goalkeeper more than held his own to secure a historic advancement.
Next Up
- PUM: Friday, Feb. 13 at Puebla | 8 pm ET | LIGA MX Clausura
- SD: Saturday, Feb. 21 vs. CF Montréal | 10:30 pm ET (Apple TV) | MLS regular season