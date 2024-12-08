LA Galaxy dedicate MLS Cup title to Riqui Puig: "He deserves everything"

"It was just more of a motivation and another reason to step out there and win this thing. A brother of ours went down and we got to win this thing. We’re so happy to win this for him.”

“It’s really special,” said midfielder Mark Delgado . “When Riqui went down last game, and that final whistle blew, we were all happy. But to see him go down, we all felt so sad for him.

On Saturday afternoon, the Galaxy made good on their promise, defeating New York Red Bulls , 2-1 , to reclaim the league's biggest prize.

It was a powerful message in support of their primetime playmaker, who missed the club’s biggest match in a decade after tearing his ACL in the Western Conference Final win over Seattle Sounders FC .

They badly wanted their sixth MLS Cup title. But most importantly, they wanted to win it for Riqui Puig .

Dejan Joveljić followed suit four minutes later, doubling the lead and racing to the bench to hoist Puig’s jersey into the Los Angeles sky, yet another clear indication of the motivation that losing their star midfielder had provided.

“What else can I do? I cannot do anything for Riqui but just to show the appreciation for the love that he has showed us throughout the season. All I can do is just to lift his jersey and show LA Galaxy that he is the man."

“Riqui means a lot. He has been fantastic from the beginning of the season until now,” Paintsil said postgame.

It took the hosts less than 10 minutes to establish the lead when Joseph Paintsil tucked his shot past the onrushing Carlos Coronel . Dignity Health Sports Park erupted, and Paintsil’s celebration caught the eye. As his teammates swarmed him, the Ghanaian international looked to the bench to grab Puig’s jersey and raise it toward the Galaxy faithful.

As the match neared full time, an immense roar arose from the crowd and chants of “Riqui! Riqui! Riqui!” rang around as Puig was displayed on screens in the stadium. And as the full-time whistle blew, LA's main man rushed onto the field to embrace his teammates and celebrate in front of a raucous DHSP crowd as a newly-crowned MLS Cup champion.

"I apologize for not being able to respond to almost anybody because it’s been really complicated for me to face this type of injury," the Spaniard continued. "I was very afraid of it, even more so for nine months, to wait for this match. And I think today the team played spectacularly.”

“Honestly, I’m very happy," the Best XI playmaker told MLS El Resumen postgame. “It’s been a very complicated week for me, but people are giving me a lot of support, sending me messages.

Puig was in the stands to support his side during the match, and although he was unable to help the Gs claim their sixth MLS Cup with his on-field play, the Spanish star expressed his gratitude toward his teammates’ willingness to represent and include him.

"He deserves everything"

One of the league’s most entertaining talents, Puig’s value to the Galaxy has been immeasurable. The Spaniard netted 13g/15a during the regular season and was in fine form during the playoffs, with 4g/3a before his injury.

“This guy is unbelievable. One of the best players in the league, Riqui,” added Diego Fagúndez. “And today showed, even though he wasn’t on the field, we’re a family in here. We’re with each other so much that we’re like brothers. And it doesn’t matter if someone goes down, we’re all together. And today, we did it for him, and we did it for ourselves.”

But off the field, Puig has added a dimension that has been crucial in bringing LA back to MLS’s pinnacle. His flare, leadership and mentality were all key in helping his teammates believe the Galaxy were destined for glory.

“The first message that he said today before we were in the huddle … ‘don’t do it for me, do it for each other,’ and that’s the right kind of mentality that we want to have," Fagúndez said.