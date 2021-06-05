Kevin Molino could make Columbus Crew debut after international break

Columbus Crew head coach Caleb Porter had a positive update on Kevin Molino earlier this week, noting the winger may make his debut with the defending MLS Cup champions upon their return from the June international break.

The Crew will look for their third straight win when hosting Chicago Fire FC on June 19 for the final match at Historic Crew Stadium, and Molino seems to be progressing well. Porter disclosed that the 30-year-old is back in team training and appears on the mend from a hamstring injury that’s forced him to miss their first seven matches of the 2021 campaign.

“He was obviously a big signing for us and brings a lot to the table in terms of chance creation, goals, assists,” Porter said, as relayed by The Columbus Dispatch. “We’re hoping he can play a role [against] Chicago, [but it] may be too soon. He’s going to be a guy now in this second quarter of the year that hopefully will play a big role and help us create more goals and bring a different dimension to our team.”