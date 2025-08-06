Columbus Crew top Club León to stay in Leagues Cup fight

The Columbus Crew showed the heart of a champion to keep their Leagues Cup 2025 hopes alive.

"It’s difficult to tell that to my players, so that’s why I’m really proud of what they did.”

“It’s not easy,” Nancy reflected post-match. “We start a game that, you know, you have to win, but you also have to score a lot of goals.

Wilfried Nancy’s side delivered on part one of that equation, beating LIGA MX's Club León 1-0 at Lower.com Field in a thrilling match with goal differential on the mind.

Last year's tournament winners entered Tuesday’s Phase One finale knowing they needed a victory to have any chance of advancing to the quarterfinals.

Gutsy win

The Crew stayed hungry without desperately pushing forward, not letting frustration take over despite being able to capitalize on their big chances in the first half.

However, Max Arfsten rescued the day in the 53rd minute. With León pinned down defensively, the 24-year-old US men's international calmly ran onto the ball and curled his shot past Oscar Jiménez for the breakthrough.

Up a goal, Columbus kept their foot firmly on the gas as they chased a needed second, leaving themselves vulnerable in the back.