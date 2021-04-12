Columbus' Kevin Molino to miss start of season with hamstring injury

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Columbus Crew SC fans will have to wait a bit longer for Kevin Molino’s anticipated debut.

The winger, who joined the MLS Cup champions in January as arguably the biggest free agent signing of the offseason, will be sidelined for approximately six to eight weeks due to a recurring hamstring injury, the club announced Monday.

The diagnosis came after further evaluation on Molino, a six-year MLS veteran, who has been sidelined throughout preseason. The Trinidad and Tobago international has 32 goals and 27 assists in 91 regular season appearances while battling injuries. He suffered ACL injuries to both knees, first in 2015 with the Lions and then with the Loons early in the 2018 season.

The 30-year-old is coming off perhaps his best ever season in MLS last year with nine goals and four assists in 1,264 minutes before adding another four goals in three appearances in the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Columbus Crew SC Kevin Molino

