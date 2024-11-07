Kelvin Yeboah fined after Minnesota United vs. Real Salt Lake match

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings after Game 2s of Round One Best-of-3 Series in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Yeboah fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Minnesota United FC forward Kelvin Yeboah an undisclosed amount for making an inappropriate gesture during the penalty kick shootout of Minnesota’s match against Real Salt Lake on November 2.
Mass Confrontation
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found the Columbus Crew in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 77th minute of their match against the New York Red Bulls on November 3. Columbus has violated the policy for the second time this season, and a fine for an undisclosed amount has been issued to head coach Wilfried Nancy and the club.
Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, Columbus Crew defenders Rudy Camacho and Mohamed Farsi, and midfielders Sean Zawadzki and Alexandru Matan will be issued undisclosed fines for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.