Justin Bieber, Magic Johnson, Wiz Khalifa among many stars at MLS Cup 2022

LOS ANGELES — Hollywood has come out in force to watch LAFC and Philadelphia Union battle it out for MLS Cup 2022 at Banc of California Stadium Saturday afternoon.
Justin and Hailey Bieber made their grand entrance in style. Justin wasted no time getting in on the banter, giving referee Ismail Eflath an earful early in the match.
NBA Hall of Famer Earvin 'Magic' Johnson was LAFC's honorary falconer for the match. Past honorary falconers have included Will Ferrell, Meghan Trainor, and Danny Trejo.
Not to be outmatched, the Union had their own celebrity supporters in attendance, with "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star and Wrexham AFC owner, Rob McElhenney, leading the way.
World-renowned rapper Wiz Khalifa was also out enjoying the LA sun. Alongside him in pitch-side seats: actress and star of Netflix's Outer Banks, Madison Bailey, and TikTok star and MLS social maestro, Noah Beck.