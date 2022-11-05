Matchday

Justin Bieber, Magic Johnson, Wiz Khalifa among many stars at MLS Cup 2022

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Justin Bieber

LOS ANGELES — Hollywood has come out in force to watch LAFC and Philadelphia Union battle it out for MLS Cup 2022 at Banc of California Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Justin and Hailey Bieber made their grand entrance in style. Justin wasted no time getting in on the banter, giving referee Ismail Eflath an earful early in the match.

NBA Hall of Famer Earvin 'Magic' Johnson was LAFC's honorary falconer for the match. Past honorary falconers have included Will Ferrell, Meghan Trainor, and Danny Trejo.

Not to be outmatched, the Union had their own celebrity supporters in attendance, with "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star and Wrexham AFC owner, Rob McElhenney, leading the way.

World-renowned rapper Wiz Khalifa was also out enjoying the LA sun. Alongside him in pitch-side seats: actress and star of Netflix's Outer Banks, Madison Bailey, and TikTok star and MLS social maestro, Noah Beck.

MLS Cup Playoffs Matchday Los Angeles Football Club Philadelphia Union

Related Stories

Philadelphia Union Player Ratings: Jack Elliott's double not enough to win MLS Cup
LAFC goalkeeper John McCarthy named MLS Cup 2022 MVP pres. by Audi
LAFC Player Ratings: Bale, McCarthy & Vela shine in MLS Cup victory 
More News
More News
Philadelphia Union Player Ratings: Jack Elliott's double not enough to win MLS Cup

Philadelphia Union Player Ratings: Jack Elliott's double not enough to win MLS Cup
LAFC goalkeeper John McCarthy named MLS Cup 2022 MVP pres. by Audi

LAFC goalkeeper John McCarthy named MLS Cup 2022 MVP pres. by Audi
LAFC Player Ratings: Bale, McCarthy & Vela shine in MLS Cup victory 

LAFC Player Ratings: Bale, McCarthy & Vela shine in MLS Cup victory 
Hollywood ending! LAFC win legendary MLS Cup 2022 over Philadelphia Union

Hollywood ending! LAFC win legendary MLS Cup 2022 over Philadelphia Union
Justin Bieber, Magic Johnson, Wiz Khalifa among many stars at MLS Cup 2022

Justin Bieber, Magic Johnson, Wiz Khalifa among many stars at MLS Cup 2022
MLS Cup 2022 Lineups: Vela, Arango lead LAFC with Bale, Chiellini on bench, Union missing Bedoya

MLS Cup 2022 Lineups: Vela, Arango lead LAFC with Bale, Chiellini on bench, Union missing Bedoya
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Philadelphia Union | November 05, 2022
4:11

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Philadelphia Union | November 05, 2022
John McCarthy shootout saves win MLS Cup for LAFC
0:45

John McCarthy shootout saves win MLS Cup for LAFC
WATCH: What a finish! LAFC win wild PK shootout to claim MLS Cup 2022!
2:14

WATCH: What a finish! LAFC win wild PK shootout to claim MLS Cup 2022!
Ilie Sánchez converts the final penalty to win MLS Cup for LAFC!
0:19

Ilie Sánchez converts the final penalty to win MLS Cup for LAFC!
More Video
Apple x MLS. Coming 2023!

Apple x MLS. Coming 2023!

In a historic first for sports, fans can stream every single MLS match through the Apple TV app, without any local blackouts or restrictions.