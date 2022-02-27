Josh Wolff: Austin FC in "much better place" for 2022 MLS season

For Austin FC, this past offseason was about enhancing their expansion year foundation rather than instituting wholesale changes.
That decision achieved some validation in Week 1, with a Cecilio Dominguez brace and Brad Stuver shutout fueling a 5-0 thumping of FC Cincinnati at Q2 Stadium on Saturday night.
Now, the result came against an Orange & Blue side coming off a third straight bottom-of-the-table finish and entering their first year under new head coach Pat Noonan. But the scoring outburst to start 2022 was still a welcome sight and came in sharp contrast to 2021’s league-low 35 goals scored.
“We layered in a real strong foundation of who we are and what we can be [in 2021],” Wolff said. “By the end of the year, even though the results were still inconsistent, there were enough games, certainly here at home, that we showed our quality. We showed the collectiveness, we showed the personality and the ability to score goals.”
That step forward, as started last summer, was sparked by attacking midfielder Sebastian Driussi and striker Moussa Djitte entering the squad. Now, the additions range from center backs Kipp Keller and Ruben Gabrielsen to midfielders Jhojan Valencia and Felipe Martins, then forwards Ethan Finlay and Maxi Urruti.
Whether squad improvements have come via the SuperDraft, free agency or international market, Wolff feels they’re more prepared to challenge for an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot in the Western Conference.
“We’re in a much better place, guys have a much better understanding of what we’re trying to do,” Wolff said. “We have a deeper group, we have more quality in the final third and that’s been evident in preseason and it was clearly on display tonight.”
Though Austin struggled for long stretches of 2021, finishing only above FC Cincinnati, Toronto FC and Houston Dynamo FC in the Wooden Spoon race, support remained ravenous and passionate. That set the foundation for an 18th consecutive MLS home sell-out on Saturday, a Verde and Black atmosphere that shows how quickly MLS has taken off in ATX.
“We love playing in front of our fans and to be able to deliver a scoreline like today is something they deserve every time,” midfielder captain Alex Ring said. “But they supported us through thick and thin last year and I hope we give more joy this year."
Austin return for Week 2 next Saturday when hosting Inter Miami CF, a chance for six early-season points considering the transformation of manager Phil Neville’s squad.
“The mentality of the group is to remain humble and hungry,” Wolff said. “But we know we can play and it’s about building consistency and it’s about building our identity even more.”