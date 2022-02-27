Josh Wolff: Austin FC in "much better place" for 2022 MLS season

Now, the result came against an Orange & Blue side coming off a third straight bottom-of-the-table finish and entering their first year under new head coach Pat Noonan. But the scoring outburst to start 2022 was still a welcome sight and came in sharp contrast to 2021’s league-low 35 goals scored.

“We layered in a real strong foundation of who we are and what we can be [in 2021],” Wolff said. “By the end of the year, even though the results were still inconsistent, there were enough games, certainly here at home, that we showed our quality. We showed the collectiveness, we showed the personality and the ability to score goals.”