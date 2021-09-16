Josef Martinez sets 100-goal target after breaking latest MLS record

It was also the Venezuelan striker's 100th MLS regular-season match, and his 85 career tallies give him the most goals during that span in league history.

Josef Martinez was instrumental in Atlanta United 's 4-0 win over FC Cincinnati on Wednesday night, getting a brace in a match that propelled them above the Eastern Conference's Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line.

After the match, Martinez reflected on reaching the milestone, recalling his battle back from an ACL injury he suffered in an encounter with Nashville SC in the 2020 season opener, which kept him sidelined for the season.

“Six months ago, I didn’t think I’d play again," he reflected. "I have my own goal, and I love this team. You know that already. That’s my job. My job is that one. I’m a striker. My job is to score. I’m so happy here. I try to help my teammates, and I’m so happy because 85 goals is not easy."

He also indicated that there's another milestone he's gunning for, adding, "I have to continue it because I want to arrive at 100 goals.” He's also set an ambitious timeline for that: Decision Day on November 7, which gives him 10 matches to score at a 1.5 goals-per-match pace.

Though Martinez made himself a big part of the match narrative, two of his talented teammates also grabbed headlines. New arrival Luiz Araujo scored his first-ever MLS goal, and Ezequiel Barco got a late free-kick goal to put an exclamation point on the win.