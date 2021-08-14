Josef Martinez and Gonzalo Pineda in Atlanta: A match destined for success?

Martinez has brought Golden Boot, MLS Cup, US Open Cup and Campeones Cup hardware to Georgia. He’s the face of the club, the avatar of their aggressive personality both on and off the field (when things are going well, at least), and the events of the past month or two have underlined the 2018 Landon Donovan MLS MVP's power at the club. Not so much in the political sense, though there is some of that, but something like a moral one.

Josef, you may recall, had a falling-out with Heinze in the Argentine’s final days in the ATL, prompting a brief exile from first-team activities, and if the lion’s share of United fans didn’t already support their star striker in that conflict, subsequent reporting about the locker-room environment under Heinze further vindicated him.

“He's still the king of Atlanta, and he will stay the king of Atlanta as long as he's there. Probably even after that, to be honest.”

“We’ve talked to [Pineda], and nothing’s going to change [in tactical terms],” said Martinez, flipping back and forth from Spanish to English during the post-practice availability, another sign of his centrality in ATL. “The club shouldn't change because of a player or a coach. The club has to be the club. Many mistakes were made that shouldn't happen again. We're a little tired of the same story.

That’s the context for Josef’s striking remarks to the media on Friday, where he issued both a welcome and a declaration of sorts to new head coach Gonzalo Pineda ahead of Sunday’s nationally-televised visit from LAFC and his friend and scoring rival Carlos Vela (4 pm ET | ESPN ESPN Deportes).

He’s the keeper of the flame, ATLUTD’s conscience in addition to their most entertaining performer and fiercest warrior. He's the one who proudly proclaimed that it was his FC Barcelona, his Real Madrid back when he signed a new contract in 2019. He doesn’t hesitate to call out teammates, coaches and staff, or even stalk off the training ground when his high expectations aren’t met.

Josef is a fascinating character, an intensely driven performer who simultaneously exudes charisma and humanity. As now-D.C. United wide man Gressel noted, he’s a larger-than-life figure in his club’s history regardless of what happens from here on out, and an X-factor who almost single-handedly makes Atlanta a contender when he’s healthy and in form. He’s clearly eager for Pineda to steady the ship and restore their lofty ambitions, but he’s also shown that he will stand up for his teammates, his principles and his ideas of what ATLUTD should be.

Right now, that means extending the good work Valentino has done to liberate and inspire the squad since Heinze’s departure. They’re clearly boosted by last weekend’s 3-2 win at Columbus, which ended a 12-game winless streak and actually occurred without Josef as he sat out with a red-card suspension suffered in their prior match at CF Montréal.

“I think we feel freedom and are happy. That’s what we have to recover because that's what we are,” said Martinez, harking back to the Five Stripes’ high-flying exploits under Tata Martino. “For a lot of time, we played the beautiful game. The last game against Columbus, I was in the palco [box seats] and said, ‘This is amazing because I don't see that maybe for a long time.’