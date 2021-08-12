Why Atlanta United believe Gonzalo Pineda is right for now and the future

It was off the coast of Alaska on a yacht where Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank, president Darren Eales and technical director Carlos Bocanegra met with the man who would soon be the club's next head coach.

Seriously. That is a real thing that happened, not the set-up to a J. Sam Jones fan-fiction column.

Gonzalo Pineda traveled up from Seattle, while Eales and Bocanegra flew to Alaska from Atlanta. Then they took a boat to reach Blank's yacht. On Thursday, the club made the bond official, naming Pineda the club's fourth all-time head coach.

“We want to get wins, we want to get trophies, we want to play our front-foot style," Eales told media on a virtual press conference. "As you all know, we’re greedy at Atlanta United. We don’t just set the bar at trophies, we want to play a certain style as well. And the utmost importance is their character. Gonzalo with his values matches our organization.”

Pineda, a highly-respected former assistant with the Seattle Sounders, takes charge after the club parted ways with Gabriel Heinze just 13 games into his first season. This job with Atlanta is the 38-year-old's first head coaching gig, though comes with plenty of experience.

A former Mexico national team midfielder, Pineda spent almost his entire playing career in Liga MX, most famously with Pumas and Chivas Guadalajara. He ended his playing career with two seasons in Seattle before re-joining the club in 2017 as an assistant on Brian Schmetzer's staff.

“During the process, we knew he was the man for the job," Bocanegra said. "Along with his playing experience, his role with the Sounders for the last five years, we feel very confident Gonzalo is going to step into this role with his knowledge of MLS, the type of person he is. We’re very excited for him to come in and lead this club.”

Though Atlanta sit 10th in the Eastern Conference and have endured a lackluster last 18 months, Pineda jumped at the opportunity.

“I don’t think they had to say anything special," Pineda said. "When you are offered Atlanta United, you go for it. They’re a young club but they’ve already won trophies, successful since the beginning. They have a fantastic group of players, fantastic stadium, great fans — which is one of the main reasons I was pumped to join the club, because of the fans. Again, the whole package for Atlanta is attractive.”

Atlanta haven't been a staple of stability, though. After Tata Martino led the club to MLS Cup in 2018 and departed for the Mexican national team, Pineda is the club's third permanent coach (plus Stephen Glass' extensive time as interim head coach to close out 2020 and Rob Valentino's month-long stint as current interim boss).

The club and Frank de Boer mutually agreed to part ways early during the 2020 season, then Heinze took over this winter and lasted only a few months into the campaign.