Jordi Alba gets hero's welcome from Inter Miami fans

New Inter Miami CF signing Jordi Alba was given a loud, warm reception from Herons fans Wednesday night, as he made his debut in the club's 3-1 Leagues Cup Round-of-32 win over Orlando City SC .

The Spanish international completes the trio of former FC Barcelona legends to join the club during the MLS Secondary Transfer Window – along with Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets. Prior to kickoff, he was introduced at midfield by club owners Jorge and José Mas, as well as David Beckham.

"As promised and as delivered, I'd like to introduce to you – for the first time he's going to step on this pitch – the newest member of Inter Miami's squad, Jordi Alba," Jorge Mas said before giving the spotlight to the superstar left back.

"First of all, I'd like to thank the kindness everyone has shown me since I've arrived," Alba said, in Spanish, to fans who sat through a nearly two-hour weather delay before the game got underway. "I'm proud to wear this jersey and represent Inter Miami," the 2012 Euro champion with Spain added.

"... Hopefully together we can fight for every title."

Alba started the match on the bench and was a second-half substitute, coming on in the 64th minute along with fellow summer signing Diego Gómez.