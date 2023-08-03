Matchday

Jordi Alba gets hero's welcome from Inter Miami fans

23MLS_LC_MIA_Alba_2
Jaime Uribarri

New Inter Miami CF signing Jordi Alba was given a loud, warm reception from Herons fans Wednesday night, as he made his  debut in the club's 3-1 Leagues Cup Round-of-32 win over Orlando City SC.

WATCH: Jordi Alba introduced to Inter Miami fans as they chant his name 

MIA-Alba-Jordi-HEA-1080x1080
Jordi Alba
Defender · Inter Miami CF

The Spanish international completes the trio of former FC Barcelona legends to join the club during the MLS Secondary Transfer Window – along with Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets. Prior to kickoff, he was introduced at midfield by club owners Jorge and José Mas, as well as David Beckham.

"As promised and as delivered, I'd like to introduce to you – for the first time he's going to step on this pitch – the newest member of Inter Miami's squad, Jordi Alba," Jorge Mas said before giving the spotlight to the superstar left back.

"First of all, I'd like to thank the kindness everyone has shown me since I've arrived," Alba said, in Spanish, to fans who sat through a nearly two-hour weather delay before the game got underway. "I'm proud to wear this jersey and represent Inter Miami," the 2012 Euro champion with Spain added.

"... Hopefully together we can fight for every title."

Alba started the match on the bench and was a second-half substitute, coming on in the 64th minute along with fellow summer signing Diego Gómez.

But it was Messi who made the difference yet again. The 2022 FIFA World Cup champion with Argentina scored his second straight brace while netting for the third game in a row, as Miami dispatched their Florida Derby rivals to set up a Round-of-16 showdown against FC Dallas on Sunday, Aug. 6 at Toyota Stadium.

Jaime Uribarri -
Leagues Cup Jordi Alba Inter Miami CF Matchday

