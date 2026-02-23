Ariel Lassiter wins it late for Portland Timbers | Energy Moment of the Matchday

MLS is Back weekend had no shortage of dramatic moments – including a late, game-winning goal from Portland Timbers supersub Ariel Lassiter .

The Costa Rican forward came off the bench in the second half to deliver the Timbers a last-gasp 3-2 win over the Columbus Crew and claim Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for Matchday 1.

Providence Park erupted in celebration after Lassiter pounced on a loose ball in the 88th minute and gave the Timbers all three points in their 2026 opener.

"Thankfully, the ball was sitting up, laying there for me," Lassiter told reporters post-match. "And, [I was] able to tuck it away."

Lassiter and Portland hope to build on their dramatic Matchday 1 victory, beginning with Saturday's trip to the Colorado Rapids on Matchday 2 (4:30 pm ET | Apple TV).