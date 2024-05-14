Jesús Ferreira makes history for FC Dallas | Energy Moment of the Matchday

The 23-year-old's second-half goal in Saturday's Rivalry Week presented by Continental Tire fixture against Austin FC didn't just serve as the difference-making strike in FC Dallas' 2-1 victory. He also became the youngest player in MLS history to reach 50 career goals, making it the Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius for Matchday 13.

For Ferreira, it's a milestone that carries even more signficance, having set the mark for his boyhood club where his father, former Colombian natonal team player David Ferreira, also played from 2011-13.

"I had no idea! It’s hard to believe," Ferreira said postgame. "I’m always trying to be better than my dad and I think I’m doing a pretty good job. I’m super excited that I’m able to do 50 goals at this club, a club that I’ve grown up playing in and dreaming about achieving many things. I’m excited to be able to join that [goals] club and be one of the young guys."

Ferreira reached the 50-goal mark in just 147 career MLS games, a span in which he's also logged 30 assists since his 2017 MLS debut. At 23 years and 139 days old, Ferrera topped the record previously held by current LA Galaxy attacker Diego Fagúndez (23 years, 256 days old).