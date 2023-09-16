FC Dallas defender Geovane Jesus out with ACL injury

Geovane Jesus DAL

© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

MLSsoccer staff

FC Dallas right back Geovane Jesus is out long term after suffering a season-ending right ACL tear in training this week, the club announced Friday.

The 22-year-old Brazilian defender arrived last December from Brazilian second-division side Cruzeiro via the league’s U22 Initiative. He recorded two assists in 19 games (11 starts) this season.

With Jesus sidelined, Dallas will likely further lean on Ema Twumasi to play right back. Sam Junqua, normally a left back, could fill in as well.

Dallas are on track for a second straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip under head coach Nico Estévez. Heading into Matchday 32, they sit ninth in the Western Conference table with 34 points (9W-10L-7D).

