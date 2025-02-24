Jayden Nelson steals the show for Vancouver Whitecaps: "I'm not satisfied"

"That's what I want to do. I'm not satisfied, I want to keep going and I want to prove to everyone that I'm here to prove my potential."

"The first day I came here, I said that I really want the football to do the talking," Nelson said post-game on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV .

Nelson left his 62-minute shift with one goal and three assists. And while it helped that Timbers' center back Kamal Miller was issued an 11th-minute red card, the Canadian international winger was still brilliant at Providence Park.

Huge potential

Vancouver acquired the 22-year-old a month ago, completing a transfer from Norwegian top-flight side Rosenborg BK. The move prompts an MLS reunion after Nelson's two-year swing in Europe; he previously spent 2020-22 as a Toronto FC homegrown player.

Though it's just one game, new Whitecaps head coach Jesper Sørensen saw flashes of the youngster's sky-bright potential.

"When you're a young player and you break through in the way Jayden did at the beginning of his career, then everybody starts to build up a hype about players and all of a sudden it's difficult to live up to that," Sørensen said. "It's normal and it's usual to have difficulties in a football career. It's more normal that there are difficulties than not.