Vancouver Whitecaps acquire winger Jayden Nelson

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Vancouver Whitecaps FC have acquired Canadian international winger Jayden Nelson from Norwegian top-flight side Rosenborg BK, the club announced Friday.
The 22-year-old is signed through 2028 with an option for 2029.
A former Toronto FC homegrown, Nelson tallied 1g/3a in 45 regular-season appearances with TFC between 2020-22 before his 2023 transfer to Rosenborg.
Nelson produced 8g/8a in 44 games for the 26-time Eliteserien champions and spent a brief loan spell at 2. Bundesliga side SSV Ulm 1846.
Internationally, Nelson represented Canada at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup and has two goals in five senior caps.
"We are very familiar with Jayden’s qualities, as he was always a threat when we played him," said Vancouver sporting director Axel Schuster. "He is a young and dynamic attacking player with a mix of experience, as well as a potential for growth.
"We’re excited to welcome Jayden to Vancouver and help him continue to take the next step from where he was one year ago."
Vancouver's first offseason signing, Nelson adds depth to an attacking corps led by Scottish international Ryan Gauld and USMNT striker Brian White.
“I'm happy to be back in Canada and grateful for the opportunity that Vancouver has given to me," said Nelson. "I have a lot to prove to not only the fans but to myself, and I can’t wait to give my all for this club."
The Whitecaps' 2025 season, their first under new head coach Jesper Sørensen, begins on Feb. 20 with a Concacaf Champions Cup clash at Costa Rican side Deportivo Saprissa. They kick off their MLS campaign on Feb. 23 at the Portland Timbers (4 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
