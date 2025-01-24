Vancouver Whitecaps acquire winger Jayden Nelson

The 22-year-old is signed through 2028 with an option for 2029.

A former Toronto FC homegrown, Nelson tallied 1g/3a in 45 regular-season appearances with TFC between 2020-22 before his 2023 transfer to Rosenborg.

Nelson produced 8g/8a in 44 games for the 26-time Eliteserien champions and spent a brief loan spell at 2. Bundesliga side SSV Ulm 1846.

Internationally, Nelson represented Canada at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup and has two goals in five senior caps.

"We are very familiar with Jayden’s qualities, as he was always a threat when we played him," said Vancouver sporting director Axel Schuster. "He is a young and dynamic attacking player with a mix of experience, as well as a potential for growth.