Javier Perez not returning as Toronto FC head coach

Javier Perez’s time as Toronto FC head coach has come to an end, the club announced Tuesday.

Perez previously took over in July after TFC parted ways with Chris Armas, promoting the Spaniard from an assistant role. Under Perez, the Reds went 5W-10L-8D as they finished second-from-bottom in the Eastern Conference standings and reached the Canadian Championship final.

“We would like to thank Javier for his hard work this season,” TFC president Bill Manning said in a release. “He stepped into a difficult situation and was a true professional in every regard. We wish him well in his next endeavor.”

An offseason of significant change beckons in Toronto, with the club announcing Monday that general manager and senior VP of soccer operations Ali Curtis has departed as he pursues a new opportunity.

The club has been linked to ex-LAFC coach Bob Bradley, with the former US men’s national team boss and the Black & Gold parting ways last week.

Before heading to Toronto, Perez was a longtime assistant for New York City FC. He initially held an interim tag in Toronto, though that was removed amid an upturn of results with a tenure that'd last through the 2021 campaign.

