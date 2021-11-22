Toronto FC general manager Ali Curtis departs club after three years

Toronto FC have parted ways with general manager and senior VP of soccer operations Ali Curtis as he pursues a new opportunity, the club announced Monday.

Curtis was with Toronto for three seasons, helping them reach MLS Cup in 2019 as the Eastern Conference representative. Toronto also made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2020, but missed out in 2021 while sporting the second-worst record in MLS and falling in Sunday's Canadian Championship final to rival CF Montréal.

“I began discussing my future with the club in September," Curtis said in a statement. "During the pandemic, my family moved back to the United States. After three years with Toronto FC, I am looking forward to reuniting with my wife and kids, and I am excited to take on a new professional challenge.

“Toronto is a beautiful city, and I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to work at Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, as I believe it to be among the best sports organizations in the world. There are many great people to thank at TFC and in the community. Those relationships transcend the workplace. Next year, there is a lot to be excited about with TFC. It has exceptional people and it is moving in an exciting direction. I wish the team, the staff, MLSE and TFC fans the very best.”

Under Curtis’ leadership, the club hired former head coach Chris Armas ahead of the 2021 campaign after Greg Vanney departed to lead the LA Galaxy. Armas was dismissed after 11 league games, with Javier Perez taking over from there on out.

Before heading to Toronto, Curtis was the sporting director at the New York Red Bulls. He also worked in the MLS league office for eight years and held the position of senior director of player relations and competition.