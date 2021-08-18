Jamiro Monteiro rejoins Philadelphia Union, available for selection against NYCFC

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Central midfielder Jamiro Monteiro has rejoined the Philadelphia Union for training and is available for selection, the club announced Wednesday ahead of their match against New York City FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

Monteiro had been away from the team as both the club and player worked on a potential transfer, though no deal materialized. Most transfer windows in Europe remain open through the end of the month.

"The transfer market is fluid and while interest remains for Jamiro, no offers in the transfer window came to fruition," sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a club statement. "It was decided it was best for both sides to have him reintegrate with the team for training and matches at this time while options are still being explored."

Monteiro, 27, originally joined Philadelphia on loan during the 2019 season from Ligue 1 side Metz, then was permanently acquired for a $2 million fee ahead of the 2020 campaign. He’s a rangy, dynamic midfielder who can play in the No. 8 or No. 10 roles. Monteiro has nine goals and 19 assists in 63 games (59 starts) for the club.

Without Monteiro, the Union most often used Hungarian international Daniel Gazdag as a No. 10, with Leon Flach in a deeper role. Monteiro can play either attacking midfielder or a bit deeper.

Philadelphia currently sit fifth in the Eastern Conference standings with 28 points after 19 games. They trail second place by just three points, though are only ahead of eighth by four points in a crowded conference. They also remain in the Concacaf Champions League, awaiting leg two of their semifinal series against Club America.

