Patrick Agyemang helps Charlotte FC win in style | Energy Moment of the Matchday

Patrick Agyemang helped Charlotte FC see out a vital road win, throwing in a little razzle-dazzle for good measure.

The US men's national team striker's highlight-reel goal earned him Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for Matchday 17.

With the Crown up a lone goal in the 90th minute of Saturday's visit to Toronto FC , Agyemang outmuscled one defender, wrong-footed another and finished off the devastating counterattack with a classy strike to secure a 2-0 victory at BMO Field.

Agyemang's insurance tally followed Pep Biel's opener as Charlotte notched their second win in three matches. The 24-year-old has three goals and one assist during that stretch, improving to 6g/1a on the season.

"Once I got there, I got in behind and saw I was 1v1, I enjoy those positions," Agyemang told reporters post-match. "I enjoy those moments. You know, these are the things I like to do, and I just felt confident in myself.

"I knew I would just get closer to goal, take my time, and pick my spot. And I was able to do so."

Big Pat is hoping to continue his fine scoring form with the USMNT, who'll play international friendlies against Türkiye (June 7) and Switzerland (June 10) before this summer's 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.