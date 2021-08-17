Italy legend Andrea Pirlo expresses interest in MLS coaching

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Could Andrea Pirlo coach in Major League Soccer one day?

The Italy legend and former New York City FC midfielder isn’t ruling it out.

“It’s a great league. I see lots of coaches coming to MLS from other countries. I was lucky enough to play there,” he told The Athletic's James Horncastle. “You saw what the USMNT did in the Gold Cup, so I’d say the American game is taking off. Lots of Americans are now playing for the best clubs in the world – Juve, Barcelona, Chelsea. If they’re playing at that level, it speaks to their potential.”

Pirlo spent the 2020-21 season coaching Juventus, where he won Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana titles while leading a squad that included FC Dallas academy product and USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie. He then departed last May, with I Bianconeri since bringing in Massimiliano Allegri to lead the way.

Pirlo's no stranger to MLS, of course, helping steer in NYCFC's time as an expansion club. He spent three seasons playing for the Cityzens, recording one goal and 18 assists across 60 regular-season appearances from 2015-17.

Pirlo, who most notably played for AC Milan and Juventus, still keeps an eye on the league.

“I watch all the teams. I love New York – I had a place there before I moved stateside – but I like everything about MLS. I really enjoyed my time there,” the 2006 FIFA World Cup winner said. “I got on well with the club, my teammates, the staff and the coaches I had. It was a great life experience, a great football experience too. Two of my kids were born in America, so it’s something we’ll always carry with us. It’s like home to them, a part of our lives. They’re American.”

Pirlo became the second member of NYCFC’s inaugural squad to enter the coaching ranks, following Frank Lampard, who coached Derby County and Chelsea. Another NYCFC connection is former head coach Patrick Vieira, who's now leading Premier League side Crystal Palace after time with Ligue 1 side OGC Nice.

Considering his professed love for New York, NYCFC would be a possible future destination, but the club are in the capable hands of Ronny Deila. The Norwegian manager has the Cityzens unbeaten in their last six and second in the Eastern Conference standings.

For more from Pirlo, check out The Athletic's story here.

New York City FC Andrea Pirlo

Advertising

Related Stories

Ronny Deila: NYCFC surging behind "a different confidence," principles of play
"We have a top striker": NYCFC's Valentin Castellanos hailed after brace vs. Miami
Saturday takeaways: What we learned from Week 19's action

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Italy legend Andrea Pirlo expresses interest in MLS coaching

Italy legend Andrea Pirlo expresses interest in MLS coaching
MLS statement on alleged racially motivated attack on Vancouver Whitecaps Academy players

MLS statement on alleged racially motivated attack on Vancouver Whitecaps Academy players
Power Rankings: Atlanta United make huge leap, Portland Timbers drop after Week 19

Power Rankings: Atlanta United make huge leap, Portland Timbers drop after Week 19
Top young-player performances in MLS Week 19
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Top young-player performances in MLS Week 19
Why the Columbus Crew are falling short of expectations in 2021
Voices: Joseph Lowery

Why the Columbus Crew are falling short of expectations in 2021
27 Takeaways: One observation on every MLS team after Week 19
Voices: Steve Zakuani

27 Takeaways: One observation on every MLS team after Week 19
More News
Video
Video
Two PK retakes in Montréal? Multiple red card debates in RSL-Austin
8:52
Instant Replay

Two PK retakes in Montréal? Multiple red card debates in RSL-Austin
Is Daniel Salloi a true MVP candidate?
1:15:38

Is Daniel Salloi a true MVP candidate?
Can they be stopped?! Sounders Take Over Week 19 Goal of the Week
1:32

Can they be stopped?! Sounders Take Over Week 19 Goal of the Week
Watch all the top moments from Week 19
3:24
The Wrap

Watch all the top moments from Week 19
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.