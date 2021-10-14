New England Revolution single-minded as Supporters' Shield, MLS points record loom 

“It's not a goal of ours, but if it falls into place that's great,” Arena said. “But the goal of ours has been to quality for the playoffs, to get a home-field advantage. And at that point, it was to try to finish first. Now, we're well aware of the fact that we're in a race for the Supporters' Shield and we'll be conscious of that fact. But it's not what drives us every day. The ultimate goal is being prepared for the playoffs. So that's what our focus is right now.”

But how much are these facts weighing on the Revolution’s mind? Not much, it turns out, as head coach/sporting director Bruce Arena noted before their Saturday home match against Chicago Fire FC (7 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+). They have 65 points through 29 games, good for 2.24 points per game – and have already booked a 2022 Concacaf Champions League berth.

With five regular-season games remaining, the MLS original is eight points removed from breaking the single-season points record that LAFC established in 2019 with 72 total. They’re also chasing their first Supporters’ Shield, with the Western Conference-leading Seattle Sounders (eight-point deficit) the only realistic challenger.

Earlier this season, when appearing on The Call Up, Arena contended there's an "asterisk" next to the Shield winner in 2021 since there are so few cross-conference games.

That debate aside, New England have already locked in home-field advantage for the Eastern Conference portion of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, clinching a postseason spot Sept. 22 at Chicago – more than six weeks before Decision Day on Nov. 7. They’ve also secured the East’s No. 1 seed, booking automatic passage into the Conference Semifinals (held Nov. 25-30).

If the Shield gets clinched, New England (and Gillette Stadium) will also earn MLS Cup hosting priority when the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy is handed out on Dec. 11, should they still be in contention during the single-elimination bracket.

Year-end schedule

So, how do they reach those benchmarks? Here are their five remaining contests:

Saturday, Oct. 16 vs. Chicago Fire FC

Wednesday, Oct. 20 @ D.C. United

Sunday, Oct. 24 @ Orlando City SC

Wednesday, Oct. 27 vs. Colorado Rapids

Sunday, Nov. 7 vs. Inter Miami CF

This upcoming four-game sprint across 12 days includes matches against two East playoff contenders (D.C., Orlando) and a top-three West foe (Colorado). The book-enders, against Chicago and Inter Miami, involve what are likely non-playoff teams.

They can also win the Supporters' Shield as soon as MLS Week 31 (upcoming midweek fixtures), but that's all dependent upon this weekend’s results. Late October looks most realistic.

Paths to follow

How can New England reach eight points and surpass LAFC's record? There are seven different combinations that get them there, creating slight room for error:

2W-1L-2D (eight points)

2W-0L-3D (nine points)

3W-1L-1D (10 points)

3W-0L-2D (11 points)

4W-1L-0D (12 points)

4W-0L-1D (13 points)

5W-0L-0L (15 points)

One permutation (1W-0L-4D, seven points) puts New England even with LAFC’s 2019 group, creating a deadlock in the MLS single-season points record. The most points they can finish with is 80, shattering the Black & Gold's previous mark. They're on track for 76 (or thereabouts).

It bears repeating, though: Arena’s bunch isn’t too focused on these facts.