It's finally here: Charlotte FC enter historic home opener vs. LA Galaxy on FOX

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Folks around Charlotte FC have been talking about their inaugural home match and how special it would be for months, even years. Those discussions ranged from club leaders all the way down the organization chain, as well as the staunch supporters of the club.

“With the attendance of the Commissioner, and [owners] Mr. [David] and Mrs. [Nicole] Tepper and everybody in the community, it feels that much more real now than six months ago,” Tepper Sports CEO Nick Kelly told media Friday as Charlotte FC and their founding partner Ally unveiled a new mini-pitch project at Camino, a bilingual Charlotte nonprofit. It is part of 22 mini-pitches across Charlotte and the Carolinas that CLT FC are installing.

Charlotte FC have sold over 74,000 tickets to their inaugural home match against LA Galaxy on Saturday (7:30 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes), which will set a new single-game record in MLS history.

It’s going to be a party, they said. It’s going to be special, they promised. Now, it’s officially record-breaking, too.

We unveiled our third mini pitch at the Camino Community Center with a few special guests in attendance! #ForTheCrown | @Ally pic.twitter.com/yGcGjcmBT8

“The second biggest match of 2022 isn’t in Barcelona, it isn’t in Rome,” Tepper said before a brief pause to raise his voice excitedly. “It’s in Charlotte, North Carolina!”

Tepper, in brief remarks to the group of media, fans and children waiting to test out the mini-pitch, said the game will be the second-most attended match in 2022 in the entire world.

“Selling out with almost 75,000 people to come to your game, you’ve got to really know what you’re doing to achieve that,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said.

The match will break a previous MLS single-game record held by Southeastern rivals Atlanta United , at just over 73,000 for MLS Cup in 2018.

The club has been deliberate in saying this inaugural home match is their chance to really keep a foothold in the city and the region, hoping to put their best foot forward both on and off the pitch.

“Our job on the business side is to make sure that we create the greatest gameday experience possible and leave it to Miguel [Angel Ramirez] and the team to be as successful as they can,” Kelly said.

Charlotte lost their opening game 3-0 to D.C. United on the road last weekend, though were without a handful of key players like Polish international striker Karol Swiderski, who will be available Saturday.

As for the gameday experience, Charlotte will have a pregame ceremony with a celebrity special guest, as well as some other surprises.