"It’s disappointing and unacceptable": Columbus Crew lament narrowing playoff hopes

“It’s disappointing and unacceptable at this point,” Porter said. “We need guys to be sharper, more focused and have more intensity to start the game. It's very easy to let a long week overcome you. But if you're going to be a top performer game in and game out, you have to be stronger mentally and you have to find a way to perform under the circumstances. We got that at Montréal, we got that at Cruz Azul. We didn't get that today.”

Speaking after their setback at Subaru Park, the frustration from Crew head coach Caleb Porter was palpable. Repeatedly, he contrasted the letdown with their Week 28 win over Montréal and midweek Campeones Cup victory, where they beat Liga MX side Cruz Azul 2-0 .

After a 3-0 loss at the Philadelphia Union , they sit in 10th place with six regular-season games remaining. They’re six points below seventh-place CF Montréal , potentially going from title-holders to postseason-watchers in under a year.

All three goals Columbus allowed were preventable, including two miscues by goalkeeper Evan Bush – first via a 30-yard free kick from Union center back Jack Elliott in the first half and then a volley from Leon Flach in the 89th minute that capped the scoring. In between, Philly captain Alejandro Bedoya doubled the hosts’ advantage just 28 seconds after the halftime whistle.

Another lowlight occurred in the 78th minute when Crew veteran Pedro Santos’ penalty kick was saved by Union goalkeeper Andre Blake. They were only trailing 2-0 at that point and held a man advantage after Kai Wagner was sent off in the 64th minute for his second bookable offense.

Columbus center back Josh Williams didn’t mince words when assessing what unfolded, even saying Porter isn’t at fault.

“That's just not a championship performance. Plain and simple, man,” Williams said. “We have aspirations of competing with the best teams in this league and you just can't play like that. We have everything on the line. We still have a chance to keep the rest of the season in our hands and we come out and we do that. That blows my mind.