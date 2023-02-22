Squad Pick and Parlay Predictor: New games, new chances to win $10k in prizes

MLS Squad Pick

Playing MLS Squad Pick is quick and easy. Predict which five players will score during each matchday round, and if you get all five right, you could win a new MLS jersey. Plus, you’ll be automatically entered to win a $10,000 grand prize.

Expert advice: It’s goals or bust with MLS Squad Pick, which means I’m looking to load up on penalty kick takers, free kick maestros and a true fox in the box. I’m also staying away from any questionable players heading into the weekend. While Hany Mukhtar and Chicharito are both typically elite options, they are dealing with preseason injuries that could see them miss out on opening weekend.