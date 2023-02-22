Fantasy Soccer Advice

Squad Pick and Parlay Predictor: New games, new chances to win $10k in prizes

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

Bouanga for squad picks

There are two new fun and free-to-play games in 2023, giving fans more chances than ever to win big prizes.

MLS Squad Pick

Playing MLS Squad Pick is quick and easy. Predict which five players will score during each matchday round, and if you get all five right, you could win a new MLS jersey. Plus, you’ll be automatically entered to win a $10,000 grand prize.

Play Squad Pick

Set up leagues, challenge friends and get ready to win big!

Expert advice: It’s goals or bust with MLS Squad Pick, which means I’m looking to load up on penalty kick takers, free kick maestros and a true fox in the box. I’m also staying away from any questionable players heading into the weekend. While Hany Mukhtar and Chicharito are both typically elite options, they are dealing with preseason injuries that could see them miss out on opening weekend.

Check out my squad for Round 1:

Squad picks matchday 1

MLS Parlay Predictor

Predicting the outcome of MLS games is easy, right? Prove it by picking the results of all 6 games correctly in a single round and you could win a 2023 MLS Season Pass subscription on Apple TV. One $10,000 grand prize winner will also be randomly chosen from all MLS Parlay Predictor participants in the 2023 MLS regular season.

Play Parlay Predictor

Expert advice: I’m zeroing in on matches where teams could be missing key players. FC Dallas host a Minnesota United side that will be without star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso, and the LA Galaxy saw their 2022 leading scorer Chicharito exit Tuesday’s training session with a hamstring injury. Both of these potential absences factor into my reasoning in predicting a win for FC Dallas and LAFC.

Check out my predictions for Round 1:

Parlay Predictor matchday 1
Fantasy Soccer Advice

Related Stories

MLS Fantasy 2023: Over $10k in total prizes are available!
2022 MLS Fantasy Round 29 Positional Rankings
2022 MLS Fantasy Round 28 Positional Rankings
More News
More News
An “incredible journey”: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV reaches launch point

An “incredible journey”: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV reaches launch point
Sporting Kansas City, Peter Vermes reach contract extension through 2028
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sporting Kansas City, Peter Vermes reach contract extension through 2028
Austin FC give midfielder Diego Fagúndez contract extension
Transfer Tracker

Austin FC give midfielder Diego Fagúndez contract extension
Squad Pick and Parlay Predictor: New games, new chances to win $10k in prizes
Fantasy Soccer Advice

Squad Pick and Parlay Predictor: New games, new chances to win $10k in prizes
The next MLS homegrown star? Breakout candidates for 2023
National Writer: Charles Boehm

The next MLS homegrown star? Breakout candidates for 2023
DC United winger Martín Rodríguez suffers torn ACL

DC United winger Martín Rodríguez suffers torn ACL
More News
Video
Video
Watch MLS in 15 from LA vs. TOR | February 19, 2023
14:58

Watch MLS in 15 from LA vs. TOR | February 19, 2023
HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Toronto FC | February 19, 2023
4:07

HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Toronto FC | February 19, 2023
GOAL: Ayo Akinola, Toronto FC - 90th minute
0:31

GOAL: Ayo Akinola, Toronto FC - 90th minute
GOAL: Marco Delgado, LA Galaxy - 52nd minute
0:41

GOAL: Marco Delgado, LA Galaxy - 52nd minute
More Video