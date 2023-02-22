Squad Pick and Parlay Predictor: New games, new chances to win $10k in prizes

There are two new fun and free-to-play games in 2023, giving fans more chances than ever to win big prizes.
MLS Squad Pick
Playing MLS Squad Pick is quick and easy. Predict which five players will score during each matchday round, and if you get all five right, you could win a new MLS jersey. Plus, you’ll be automatically entered to win a $10,000 grand prize.
Set up leagues, challenge friends and get ready to win big!
Expert advice: It’s goals or bust with MLS Squad Pick, which means I’m looking to load up on penalty kick takers, free kick maestros and a true fox in the box. I’m also staying away from any questionable players heading into the weekend. While Hany Mukhtar and Chicharito are both typically elite options, they are dealing with preseason injuries that could see them miss out on opening weekend.
Check out my squad for Round 1:
MLS Parlay Predictor
Predicting the outcome of MLS games is easy, right? Prove it by picking the results of all 6 games correctly in a single round and you could win a 2023 MLS Season Pass subscription on Apple TV. One $10,000 grand prize winner will also be randomly chosen from all MLS Parlay Predictor participants in the 2023 MLS regular season.
Expert advice: I’m zeroing in on matches where teams could be missing key players. FC Dallas host a Minnesota United side that will be without star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso, and the LA Galaxy saw their 2022 leading scorer Chicharito exit Tuesday’s training session with a hamstring injury. Both of these potential absences factor into my reasoning in predicting a win for FC Dallas and LAFC.
Check out my predictions for Round 1: