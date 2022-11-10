Interim no more: Nick Cushing named NYCFC head coach 

He also helped NYCFC add silverware to their trophy cabinet in September with the 2022 Campeones Cup title earned via a 2-0 win over Liga MX champions Atlas FC at Yankee Stadium.

The 38-year-old, who took the reins midway through the 2022 campaign after Ronny Deila departed for Standard Liège, led the Cityzens to an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth – reaching the Eastern Conference Final, where they fell 3-1 to MLS Cup 2022 runners-up Philadelphia Union .

"To have the responsibility of taking this incredible football club forward and lead the team and to continue to be successful is what I am really excited about," the Englishman said in his first statement as full-time NYC boss.

“I want to thank everyone at City Football Group for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to continue to grow and develop as a coach. New York City is such a special place, there are some real special people here at the club. We feed off our city, we feed off of our fans. We feel like our fans deserve a team that plays good football but also delivers trophies and I have the desire to continue that.”

Cushing, who joined NYCFC in 2020, was an assistant manager under Deila as the club won MLS Cup 2021 with a penalty shootout victory over the Portland Timbers.

He's been a part of the City Football Group family for 16 years, originally joining Manchester City in 2006. He took over as head coach of Man City's women's team in 2013, winning six trophies overall - including the 2016 Super League. That same season, he was named FA WSL Manager of the Year.

“We are delighted to name Nick Cushing as Head Coach of New York City Football Club. We have been incredibly impressed at how Nick has been able to take over the Club and lead the team despite some of the obstacles we faced as a team last season, and this is an opportunity he thoroughly deserves," NYCFC sporting director David Lee said in a press release.