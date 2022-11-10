Interim no more: Nick Cushing named NYCFC head coach 

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Nick Cushing NYCFC

New York City FC have removed the "interim" tag and named Nick Cushing full-time head coach ahead of the 2023 MLS season.

The 38-year-old, who took the reins midway through the 2022 campaign after Ronny Deila departed for Standard Liège, led the Cityzens to an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth – reaching the Eastern Conference Final, where they fell 3-1 to MLS Cup 2022 runners-up Philadelphia Union.

He also helped NYCFC add silverware to their trophy cabinet in September with the 2022 Campeones Cup title earned via a 2-0 win over Liga MX champions Atlas FC at Yankee Stadium.

In total, NYCFC were 11W-10L-5D in all competitions under Cushing as interim manager.

Neither the terms nor the duration of Cushing's contract were revealed.

"To have the responsibility of taking this incredible football club forward and lead the team and to continue to be successful is what I am really excited about," the Englishman said in his first statement as full-time NYC boss.

“I want to thank everyone at City Football Group for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to continue to grow and develop as a coach. New York City is such a special place, there are some real special people here at the club. We feed off our city, we feed off of our fans. We feel like our fans deserve a team that plays good football but also delivers trophies and I have the desire to continue that.”

Cushing, who joined NYCFC in 2020, was an assistant manager under Deila as the club won MLS Cup 2021 with a penalty shootout victory over the Portland Timbers.

He's been a part of the City Football Group family for 16 years, originally joining Manchester City in 2006. He took over as head coach of Man City's women's team in 2013, winning six trophies overall - including the 2016 Super League. That same season, he was named FA WSL Manager of the Year.

“We are delighted to name Nick Cushing as Head Coach of New York City Football Club. We have been incredibly impressed at how Nick has been able to take over the Club and lead the team despite some of the obstacles we faced as a team last season, and this is an opportunity he thoroughly deserves," NYCFC sporting director David Lee said in a press release.

“The period from Campeones Cup and throughout the playoffs, you saw a team forming into Nick’s image and it was clear the team had bought into some of the changes that had been implemented. We have a fantastic coaching staff with Rob Vartughian, Mehdi Ballouchy and Kleberson, and Nick is the right person to lead that group to take us into 2023 and beyond.”

New York City FC

