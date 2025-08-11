Inter Miami vs. Tigres UANL: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup quarterfinal

Two of North America's highest-profile teams clash in the Leagues Cup 2025 quarterfinals when Inter Miami CF host Tigres UANL at Chase Stadium.
How to watch & stream
- Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+
- FS1, Univision
When
- Wednesday, Aug. 20 | 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Where
- Chase Stadium | Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Leagues Cup has a new format where, of the 36 entrants, only the top four teams in each league-specific table qualify from Phase One to the all-MLS vs. LIGA MX quarterfinals.
After this match, the Miami-Tigres winner will face Toluca FC or Orlando City in the semifinals on Aug. 26-27.
This year's Leagues Cup final is set for Aug. 31. The tournament's top three finishers qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.
Phase One: 8 points, 2W-0L-1D, +3 GD
Inter Miami earned the No. 2 spot in the MLS Phase One table, clawing back points against Necaxa and Pumas despite Lionel Messi suffering a minor hamstring injury in the former match.
That's largely thanks to inspired performances from marquee summer signing Rodrigo De Paul, who tallied 1g/2a. He was fresh off preseason camp with LaLiga side Atlético Madrid, and immediately slotted into the Herons' midfield.
Telasco Segovia, Jordi Alba and Luis Suárez have also delivered clutch moments, helping the 2023 Leagues Cup champions dream of another title.
Phase One: 6 points, 2W-1L-0D, +3 GD
It's been the Ángel Correa show for Tigres, who finished third in the LIGA MX Phase One table. Correa netted braces in wins over Houston and San Diego, showing his quality as a 2022 FIFA World Cup champion with Argentina (a title he won alongside Messi and De Paul).
With four goals thus far, Correa is tied for the Leagues Cup Golden Boot lead alongside Toluca FC striker Paulinho. Meanwhile, midfielder Juan Brunetta has dished out a joint-tournament-best three assists.
Tigres are the only LIGA MX "Big 5" club to reach the Leagues Cup knockout stages. Under the old tournament format, they reached the Round of 16 in both 2023 and 2024.