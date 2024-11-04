Matchday

Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United: How to watch, stream Round One Game 3

24-Playoffs-H2W-MIAvATL-2
Jonathan Sigal

Inter Miami CF host Atlanta United on Saturday night for a win-or-go-home Game 3, determining who advances from their Round One Best-of-3 Series in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

How to watch & stream

When

Where

  • Chase Stadium | Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Miami and Atlanta have traded 2-1 victories, forcing a Game 3 to settle who meets Orlando City SC or Charlotte FC in an Eastern Conference Semifinal after the November international window.

If a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), no extra time will be played. There will immediately be a penalty kick shootout to decide the winner.

Inter Miami CF logo
Inter Miami CF
  • Seed: Eastern Conference No. 1
  • Regular season: 74 points (22W-4L-8D)

Inter Miami looked like the side many expected in Game 1, riding goals from Luis Suárez and Jordi Alba to a 2-1 home victory. If not for eight saves by Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan, the score would have been far more lopsided.

But the Herons lost some venom in Game 2, suffering a 2-1 road defeat after failing to extend the lead afforded by David Martínez's opportunistic strike. They were also without midfielder Sergio Busquets (illness), shifting Lionel Messi into more of a playmaker role.

Now, the Supporters' Shield winners and single-season points record-holders are 90 minutes away from a shock postseason elimination. How will Messi & Co. respond, knowing their dream of winning MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 7 hangs in the balance?

Atlanta United logo
Atlanta United
  • Seed: Eastern Conference No. 9
  • Regular season: 40 points (10W-14L-10D)

Are Atlanta about to complete the greatest upset in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs history?

At the very least, the Five Stripes are surging after Xande Silva delivered an all-time postseason moment in Game 2. His 94th-minute strike capped a 2-1 comeback victory, ensuring this Cinderella-esque run gets at least one more chapter.

Atlanta are still widely perceived as the underdog. After all, they finished the regular season 34 points below Inter Miami and needed a Decision Day miracle to make the playoffs.

Then again, Atlanta are 2W-1L-1D against Inter Miami this year. Maybe they've cracked the code on Tata Martino's star-studded group.

Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
Inter Miami CF Atlanta United MLS Cup Playoffs Matchday

Related Stories

LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: How to watch, stream Round One Game 3
Orlando City vs. Charlotte FC: How to watch, stream Round One Game 3
FC Cincinnati vs. New York City FC: How to watch, stream Round One Game 3
More News
More News
Atlanta United's Brooks Lennon out long-term with shoulder injury

Atlanta United's Brooks Lennon out long-term with shoulder injury
LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: How to watch, stream Round One Game 3

LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: How to watch, stream Round One Game 3
Orlando City vs. Charlotte FC: How to watch, stream Round One Game 3

Orlando City vs. Charlotte FC: How to watch, stream Round One Game 3
FC Cincinnati vs. New York City FC: How to watch, stream Round One Game 3

FC Cincinnati vs. New York City FC: How to watch, stream Round One Game 3
Your Monday Kickoff: Red Bulls deliver an MLS upset for the ages
The Daily Kickoff

Your Monday Kickoff: Red Bulls deliver an MLS upset for the ages
Video
Video
Gabriel Pec: 2024 MLS Newcomer of the Year
0:59

Gabriel Pec: 2024 MLS Newcomer of the Year
Seattle Sounders: Do they have the best defense left in playoffs?
0:57
MLS Wrap-Up

Seattle Sounders: Do they have the best defense left in playoffs?
Can Ryan Gauld lead Vancouver Whitecaps to LAFC upset?
3:21
MLS Wrap-Up

Can Ryan Gauld lead Vancouver Whitecaps to LAFC upset?
Columbus Crew: Can they call this season a success?
1:13
MLS Wrap-Up

Columbus Crew: Can they call this season a success?