Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United: How to watch, stream Round One Game 3

Inter Miami CF host Atlanta United on Saturday night for a win-or-go-home Game 3, determining who advances from their Round One Best-of-3 Series in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

If a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), no extra time will be played. There will immediately be a penalty kick shootout to decide the winner.

Miami and Atlanta have traded 2-1 victories, forcing a Game 3 to settle who meets Orlando City SC or Charlotte FC in an Eastern Conference Semifinal after the November international window.

Seed: Eastern Conference No. 1

Eastern Conference No. 1 Regular season: 74 points (22W-4L-8D)

Inter Miami looked like the side many expected in Game 1, riding goals from Luis Suárez and Jordi Alba to a 2-1 home victory. If not for eight saves by Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan, the score would have been far more lopsided.

But the Herons lost some venom in Game 2, suffering a 2-1 road defeat after failing to extend the lead afforded by David Martínez's opportunistic strike. They were also without midfielder Sergio Busquets (illness), shifting Lionel Messi into more of a playmaker role.