Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United: How to watch, stream Round One Game 3

Inter Miami CF host Atlanta United on Saturday night for a win-or-go-home Game 3, determining who advances from their Round One Best-of-3 Series in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.
How to watch & stream
When
- Saturday, Nov. 9 | 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Where
- Chase Stadium | Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Miami and Atlanta have traded 2-1 victories, forcing a Game 3 to settle who meets Orlando City SC or Charlotte FC in an Eastern Conference Semifinal after the November international window.
If a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), no extra time will be played. There will immediately be a penalty kick shootout to decide the winner.
- Seed: Eastern Conference No. 1
- Regular season: 74 points (22W-4L-8D)
Inter Miami looked like the side many expected in Game 1, riding goals from Luis Suárez and Jordi Alba to a 2-1 home victory. If not for eight saves by Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan, the score would have been far more lopsided.
But the Herons lost some venom in Game 2, suffering a 2-1 road defeat after failing to extend the lead afforded by David Martínez's opportunistic strike. They were also without midfielder Sergio Busquets (illness), shifting Lionel Messi into more of a playmaker role.
Now, the Supporters' Shield winners and single-season points record-holders are 90 minutes away from a shock postseason elimination. How will Messi & Co. respond, knowing their dream of winning MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 7 hangs in the balance?
- Seed: Eastern Conference No. 9
- Regular season: 40 points (10W-14L-10D)
Are Atlanta about to complete the greatest upset in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs history?
At the very least, the Five Stripes are surging after Xande Silva delivered an all-time postseason moment in Game 2. His 94th-minute strike capped a 2-1 comeback victory, ensuring this Cinderella-esque run gets at least one more chapter.
Atlanta are still widely perceived as the underdog. After all, they finished the regular season 34 points below Inter Miami and needed a Decision Day miracle to make the playoffs.
Then again, Atlanta are 2W-1L-1D against Inter Miami this year. Maybe they've cracked the code on Tata Martino's star-studded group.