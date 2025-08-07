Seattle surge into Leagues Cup quarterfinals after PERFECT Phase One 

The win also secured their place as MLS's No. 1 seed in the quarterfinal round, where they join Inter Miami CF and two other clubs determined following Thursday's games.

A 2-1 comeback victory over LIGA MX side Tijuana on Wednesday night, powered by goals from Osaze De Rosario and Danny Musovski , kept the Sounders perfect through Phase One of the tournament, a feat that nobody else from MLS or LIGA MX can boast.

Nine points

A perfect three-for-three: Seattle wrapped up Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025 unscathed, earning all nine possible points after trouncing Concacaf Champions Cup winners Cruz Azul (7-0), defeating Santos Laguna (2-1), and finishing with a gutsy win over Club Tijuana.

Wednesday's victory was no easy feat, and that wasn’t lost on Musovski, who scored the game-winner via an 87th-minute header.

"We were unlucky in the first half, missed the penalty, and then they came back and scored," said the Sounders' striker.