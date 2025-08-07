Seattle surge into Leagues Cup quarterfinals after PERFECT Phase One 

Seattle Sounders FC accomplished what no other Leagues Cup 2025 team could.
A 2-1 comeback victory over LIGA MX side Tijuana on Wednesday night, powered by goals from Osaze De Rosario and Danny Musovski, kept the Sounders perfect through Phase One of the tournament, a feat that nobody else from MLS or LIGA MX can boast.
The win also secured their place as MLS's No. 1 seed in the quarterfinal round, where they join Inter Miami CF and two other clubs determined following Thursday's games.
Nine points
A perfect three-for-three: Seattle wrapped up Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025 unscathed, earning all nine possible points after trouncing Concacaf Champions Cup winners Cruz Azul (7-0), defeating Santos Laguna (2-1), and finishing with a gutsy win over Club Tijuana.
Wednesday's victory was no easy feat, and that wasn’t lost on Musovski, who scored the game-winner via an 87th-minute header.
"We were unlucky in the first half, missed the penalty, and then they came back and scored," said the Sounders' striker.
"Staying tough, that was the message from [Brian] Schmetzer at halftime: ‘Keep pushing, keep going, and keep fighting.’ Osaze was able to get the first, and luckily, I was able to get the second."
Foot on the gas
Despite entering the match in the driver's seat for qualification, thanks to a dominant showing in their tournament opener, which featured a goal-of-the-tournament contender by Argentine midfielder Pedro de la Vega, followed by a solid victory over Santos, Seattle knew progression to the next round was far from guaranteed.
“We don’t take anything for granted. We put out the best lineup for each of the three games,” head coach Brian Schmetzer told press members after the match.
“We did not, for any second, think we had already gone through in qualification for this tournament. We understood that we needed to get a result.”
Continue building
With a Leagues Cup quarterfinal spot secured, and a matchup against LIGA MX's fourth and final qualifier on the horizon, Schmetzer's squad can sit back and watch as knockout places are finalized Thursday.
In the meantime, the Sounders will return to league play on Sunday, visiting the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park (10 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+; FS1, FOX Deportes).
Seattle will aim to extend their nine-match unbeaten streak across all competitions (6W-0L-3D), which dates back to their final matchday at the FIFA 2025 Club World Cup.
The Sounders are rounding into form at the right time, as they look to hold off rivals Portland Timbers and LAFC for the fourth and final home Audi MLS Cup Playoffs place in the Western Conference.