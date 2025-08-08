LA Galaxy flex title credentials with Leagues Cup quarterfinal trip

The LA Galaxy still have a trophy to play for in 2025.

“This tournament is an opportunity. We’re at home and we had done enough work in the first two games to put ourselves in a position to control our own destiny.”

“The message was conveyed, and they knew,” head Coach Greg Vanney said postgame when asked about the importance of the game in the Galaxy’s season.

Now, they'll host LIGA MX side CF Pachuca on Aug. 19 or 20, knowing they're just three victories away from winning the title. Additionally, the tournament's top three finishers earn a spot in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup .

Fourteen points adrift of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line and last in the Western Conference, it’s been a trying season in Carson. But after cruising to a 4-0 win over nine-man Santos Laguna in their Leagues Cup Phase One finale Thursday evening, the 2024 MLS Cup champions have qualified for the quarterfinals.

Dominant showing

With the victory and goal differential swing, the Galaxy finished third in Leagues Cup Phase One among MLS teams. They climbed above Orlando City (fourth), trailing just Seattle Sounders FC (first) and Inter Miami CF (second).

“I think as we’ve navigated this tournament, it’s shown what we knew that we had some of this capability inside of our group,” Vanney said.

“It was just about putting it all together and getting guys connected. I think it’s showing that we have a good team and we’re tough to play against, and that’s been great.”

Before facing Santos, the Galaxy roared to a 5-2 win over Club Tijuana and battled 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup winners Cruz Azul to a 1-1 draw, ultimately falling on penalty kicks. That left them on four points, knowing a win by two or more goals would see them progress into the quarterfinals.

After a frenetic first half, which included two Santos red cards and the Galaxy bursting out to a 3-0 lead, the job was all but done. Joseph Paintsil scored 52 seconds into the match, Matheus Nascimento finished the night with a brace, and right back Mauricio Cuevas dished out two assists.

“It was what I encouraged them to do,” Vanney said. “There’s one team out there tonight who was playing for something, and we wanted to see that in our energy, our intentions, and it was maybe the best first half we’ve had all season.