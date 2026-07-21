St. Louis CITY sign midfielder Alexandru Mățan

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
St. Louis CITY SC have signed Romanian midfielder Alexandru Mățan, the club announced Tuesday.
The 26-year-old is under contract through 2028-29 with an option for 2029-30. He was a free agent after playing for Greek top-flight side Panetolikos FC.
Additionally, St. Louis acquired Mățan's right of first refusal from the Columbus Crew in exchange for $100,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM).
Mățan previously played for Columbus from 2021-24. He won MLS Cup presented by Audi 2023 and Leagues Cup 2024 titles with the Crew, all while producing 7g/18a in 117 all-competition matches.
"Alex is a player Yoann [Damet] and I know very well, not only for the qualities he brings on the field but also his character off it," said sporting director Corey Wray.
"He brings something different to the squad with his creativity, his ability to progress the ball and his bravery in one-on-one situations. He has a clear understanding of how we want to play and his familiarity with the system, combined with his experience in the league, should help him settle in quickly."
St. Louis are seeking their first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip since the club's inaugural 2023 season.
This is the club's first season under Wray and Damet, who was named head coach last winter.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker