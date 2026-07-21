St. Louis CITY sign midfielder Alexandru Mățan

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

St. Louis CITY SC have signed Romanian midfielder Alexandru Mățan, the club announced Tuesday.

The 26-year-old is under contract through 2028-29 with an option for 2029-30. He was a free agent after playing for Greek top-flight side Panetolikos FC.

Additionally, St. Louis acquired Mățan's right of first refusal from the Columbus Crew in exchange for $100,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM).

Mățan previously played for Columbus from 2021-24. He won MLS Cup presented by Audi 2023 and Leagues Cup 2024 titles with the Crew, all while producing 7g/18a in 117 all-competition matches.

"Alex is a player Yoann [Damet] and I know very well, not only for the qualities he brings on the field but also his character off it," said sporting director Corey Wray.