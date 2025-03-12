Inter Miami's Tadeo Allende wins Goal of the Matchday again

The Argentine forward controlled a long service on the right side, linking up with Luis Suárez on a superb give-and-go before firing past Charlotte FC goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina for a 1-0 victory .

Another AT&T Goal of the Matchday, another decisive win for Tadeo Allende . The Inter Miami CF newcomer took home the honors for Matchday 3, earning 50.9% of the fan vote.

2nd place, Jovan Lukic (26.7%): The Philadelphia Union midfielder opened his MLS account in style with a thunderous first-time strike off the far post in stoppage time of a 2-0 win at the New England Revolution.

3rd place, Paul Rothrock (17.7%): The Seattle Sounders midfielder’s blistering low shot from distance off a quickly-taken corner kick by Albert Rusnák highlighted a 5-2 victory over LAFC.

4th place, Rafael Navarro (4.7%): The Brazilian striker secured the Colorado Rapids' 1-0 win at Austin FC, running onto a perfectly-weighted through ball from Djordje Mihailovic and chipping in his third goal of the 2025 season.