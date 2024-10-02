Inter Miami's Lionel Messi wins Goal of the Matchday

The GOAT's 15th goal in just 16 matches brings him to 30 goal contributions in 2024, setting Inter Miami up to clinch the Supporters' Shield on Wednesday night with a win at Columbus .

Lionel Messi is no stranger to accoldaes, and he can add AT&T Goal of the Matchday 35 honors to his resume, claiming 53.5% of the fan vote for his outside the box strike in a 1-1 draw with Charlotte FC .

2nd place, Cedric Teuchert (39.1%): St. Louis CITY SC's Audi MLS Cup Playoff hopes may have ended in Matchday 35, but one of their nine summer signngs continued his strong start with a curling strike between two defenders at the top of the box in a 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City.

3rd place, Cucho Hernández (6.2%): A frontrunner for the Landon Donovan MLS MVP, Cucho was back with a jaw-dropping strike from distance in Columbus Crew’s 2-2 draw at D.C. United.

4th place, Stephen Afrifa (1.2%): The 2024 season hasn't gone to plan for Sporting Kansas City, but Canadian midfielder Stephen Afrifa stunned the Midwest Derby crowd with a curling first-time strike from distance in their loss to St. Louis.