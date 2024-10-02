Goal of the Matchday

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi wins Goal of the Matchday

MLSsoccer staff

Lionel Messi is no stranger to accoldaes, and he can add AT&T Goal of the Matchday 35 honors to his resume, claiming 53.5% of the fan vote for his outside the box strike in a 1-1 draw with Charlotte FC.

The GOAT's 15th goal in just 16 matches brings him to 30 goal contributions in 2024, setting Inter Miami up to clinch the Supporters' Shield on Wednesday night with a win at Columbus.

2nd place, Cedric Teuchert (39.1%): St. Louis CITY SC's Audi MLS Cup Playoff hopes may have ended in Matchday 35, but one of their nine summer signngs continued his strong start with a curling strike between two defenders at the top of the box in a 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City.

3rd place, Cucho Hernández (6.2%): A frontrunner for the Landon Donovan MLS MVP, Cucho was back with a jaw-dropping strike from distance in Columbus Crew’s 2-2 draw at D.C. United.

4th place, Stephen Afrifa (1.2%): The 2024 season hasn't gone to plan for Sporting Kansas City, but Canadian midfielder Stephen Afrifa stunned the Midwest Derby crowd with a curling first-time strike from distance in their loss to St. Louis.

See all of the nominees here.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Goal of the Matchday Matchday Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF

Related Stories

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 35
Portland Timbers' Evander wins Goal of the Matchday
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 34
More News
More News
MLS Fantasy Round 29 positional rankings

MLS Fantasy Round 29 positional rankings
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi wins Goal of the Matchday
Goal of the Matchday

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi wins Goal of the Matchday
Canada roster: 12 MLS players called for friendly vs. Panama

Canada roster: 12 MLS players called for friendly vs. Panama
USA roster: 4 MLS players called for Mauricio Pochettino's first camp

USA roster: 4 MLS players called for Mauricio Pochettino's first camp
Your Wednesday Kickoff: The battle for the Shield, playoff clarity and more in Matchday 36
The Daily Kickoff

Your Wednesday Kickoff: The battle for the Shield, playoff clarity and more in Matchday 36
Video
Video
Goal of the Matchday 35: Lionel Messi
0:22

Goal of the Matchday 35: Lionel Messi
What A Save! Who had the best stop in Matchday 35?
1:27
What A Save

What A Save! Who had the best stop in Matchday 35?
Best Skills of the Matchday! Must-see moves from Matchday 35
1:02
Best Skills of the Matchday

Best Skills of the Matchday! Must-see moves from Matchday 35
Disciplinary Committee: DC-CLB Klich Simulation-Embellishment 46min
1:50

Disciplinary Committee: DC-CLB Klich Simulation-Embellishment 46min