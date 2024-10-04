Goal of the Matchday

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi wins Goal of the Matchday

MLSsoccer staff

Lionel Messi has done it again. For the 5th time this season, the legendary Argentine captured AT&T Goal of the Matchday, claiming 85.4% of the vote to win Matchday 36 with a curling free kick as part of a brace in a 3-2 win over the Columbus Crew.

The victory clinched the Supporters' Shield for Inter Miami CF and gave Messi a stunning 17g/15a in just 17 matches.

2nd place, Kellyn Acosta (6.3%): It wasn't enough for the Chicago Fire in a wild 4-3 loss at Charlotte FC, but Kellyn Acosta's blast into the top corner from long-range certainly made some highlight reels.

3rd place, Karol Swiderski (6.2%): Was it more about the strike or the buildup? Either way, it was beautiful soccer from Charlotte FC, finished off perfectly by the Polish international.

4th place, Hany Mukhtar (3.1%): Nashville SC couldn't hang on in a 4-3 loss to D.C. United, but Mukhtar's curling free kick had fans reminiscing about his Landon Donovan MLS MVP season in 2022.

See all of the nominees here.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Goal of the Matchday Matchday Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF

Related Stories

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 36
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi wins Goal of the Matchday
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 35
More News
More News
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi wins Goal of the Matchday
Goal of the Matchday

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi wins Goal of the Matchday
Matchday 37: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?
Playoff Scenarios

Matchday 37: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?
Which teams have qualified for Concacaf Champions Cup 2025?

Which teams have qualified for Concacaf Champions Cup 2025?
Your Friday Kickoff: Which remaining games will have the biggest postseason impact?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Friday Kickoff: Which remaining games will have the biggest postseason impact?
DC United: Are they finally more than Christian Benteke? 
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

DC United: Are they finally more than Christian Benteke? 
Video
Video
Goal of the Matchday 36: Lionel Messi
0:18

Goal of the Matchday 36: Lionel Messi
Player of the Matchday 36: Lionel Messi
0:55

Player of the Matchday 36: Lionel Messi
Energy Moment of the Matchday 36: Drake Callendar
0:49

Energy Moment of the Matchday 36: Drake Callendar
Must-see golazos! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
1:39

Must-see golazos! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday