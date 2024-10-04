Inter Miami's Lionel Messi wins Goal of the Matchday

The victory clinched the Supporters' Shield for Inter Miami CF and gave Messi a stunning 17g/15a in just 17 matches.

Lionel Messi has done it again. For the 5th time this season, the legendary Argentine captured AT&T Goal of the Matchday, claiming 85.4% of the vote to win Matchday 36 with a curling free kick as part of a brace in a 3-2 win over the Columbus Crew .

2nd place, Kellyn Acosta (6.3%): It wasn't enough for the Chicago Fire in a wild 4-3 loss at Charlotte FC, but Kellyn Acosta's blast into the top corner from long-range certainly made some highlight reels.

3rd place, Karol Swiderski (6.2%): Was it more about the strike or the buildup? Either way, it was beautiful soccer from Charlotte FC, finished off perfectly by the Polish international.

4th place, Hany Mukhtar (3.1%): Nashville SC couldn't hang on in a 4-3 loss to D.C. United, but Mukhtar's curling free kick had fans reminiscing about his Landon Donovan MLS MVP season in 2022.