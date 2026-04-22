Inter Miami's Lionel Messi wins Goal of the Matchday

The GOAT has done it again.
Lionel Messi took home AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 8, earning 83.9% of the fan vote. The Inter Miami CF superstar secured three away points with a sublime far-post finish in a 3-2 win over the Colorado Rapids.
2nd place, Nicolás Fernández Mercau (5.7%): The New York City FC Designated Player went top bins on a strike from distance in a 2-1 loss to Charlotte FC.
T-3rd place, Tómas Chancalay (5.2%): The Minnesota United FC forward took a settled touch before blasting into the far post in a 2-0 win over the Portland Timbers.
T-3rd place, Rafael Navarro (5.2%): The Colorado Rapids forward capped a rampaging run with a cutback and clinical finish.
See all of the nominees here.