Inter Miami's Lionel Messi wins Goal of the Matchday

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi has won his second straight AT&T Goal of the Matchday award, claiming the Matchday 16 honors with 53.6% of the fan vote.
Messi's latest golazo came in the 27th minute of a 4-2 bounce-back win over CF Montréal, curling a long-range shot past goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois to open the scoring at Chase Stadium.
The must-see strike was part of a 2g/1a night for the reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP, who also won his first MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honor of the season.
2nd place, Bartosz Slisz (37.6%): Atlanta United's thrilling 3-2 win over Orlando City was jump-started by Slisz's one-time effort that evaded diving goalkeeper Pedro Gallese and caromed in off the post.
3rd place, Mohammed Sofo (4.7%): Sofo scored for the third straight game, helping the New York Red Bulls to a 4-2 win against Charlotte FC with his flicked shot to the far post.
4th place, Gabriel Pirani (4.1%): Pirani launched a scorching strike just below the crossbar, helping D.C. United salvage a 1-1 draw with the New England Revolution.
