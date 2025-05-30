Inter Miami's Lionel Messi wins Goal of the Matchday

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi has won his second straight AT&T Goal of the Matchday award, claiming the Matchday 16 honors with 53.6% of the fan vote.

Messi's latest golazo came in the 27th minute of a 4-2 bounce-back win over CF Montréal, curling a long-range shot past goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois to open the scoring at Chase Stadium.