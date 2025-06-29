Inter Miami's historic Club World Cup run concludes vs. PSG

It was a dream start for PSG, who took a 1-0 lead six minutes in when João Neves ghosted to the back post and headed home Vitinha's free kick.

Neves completed his brace in the 39th minute, tapping in Fabián Ruiz's pass to capitalize on an Inter Miami giveaway.

After a Tomás Avilés own goal, Achraf Hakimi knocked in the rebound of his own shot to give the Ligue 1 juggernauts a four-goal edge entering the halftime break, an advantage they maintained until the final whistle.

Goals