Inter Miami's historic Club World Cup run concludes vs. PSG

Inter Miami CF's historic run at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup ended Sunday following a 4-0 loss to reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16 at Atlanta United's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
It was a dream start for PSG, who took a 1-0 lead six minutes in when João Neves ghosted to the back post and headed home Vitinha's free kick.
Neves completed his brace in the 39th minute, tapping in Fabián Ruiz's pass to capitalize on an Inter Miami giveaway.
After a Tomás Avilés own goal, Achraf Hakimi knocked in the rebound of his own shot to give the Ligue 1 juggernauts a four-goal edge entering the halftime break, an advantage they maintained until the final whistle.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Inter Miami were always underdogs against arguably the best club team in the world. While there will be disappointment in the goals conceded, the Herons made history with an impressive run. They're the first-ever MLS team to reach the Club World Cup knockout rounds after becoming the first-ever Concacaf team to defeat a European opponent in an official competition with a 2-1 comeback win over FC Porto.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: The opening goal was straight off the training ground. Vitinha sent in a perfect free kick and João Neves buried his open header.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Neves added a second goal later in the first half, essentially sealing PSG's quarterfinal spot.
Next Up
- PSG: Saturday, July 5 vs. Bayern Munich | 12 pm ET (DAZN.com) | FIFA Club World Cup Quarterfinals
- MIA: Saturday, July 5 at CF Montréal | 7:30 pm ET (MLS Season Pass) | MLS Regular Season