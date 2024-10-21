Inter Miami: Lionel Messi named Player of the Matchday

Teammate Luis Suárez 's first-half brace gave the Uruguayan striker 20g/9a on the season, making Miami the first team in MLS history to have two players score at least 20 goals each in a single regular season.

Messi's masterful performance helped him finish the 2024 MLS regular season with 20g/16a, leading the league with 36 goal contributions (fifth most all-time) despite playing only 1,485 minutes.

Messi scored a hat trick and added an assist in just over 30 minutes on the Chase Stadium pitch to power the Supporters' Shield-winning Herons to a 6-2 Decision Day rout of the New England Revolution that clinched the MLS single-season points record (74).

Lionel Messi 's Decision Day heroics off the bench have earned Inter Miami CF 's superstar No. 10 MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors for Matchday 38.

Messi's latest MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra award makes him a six-time winner this season, following his efforts in Matchdays 9, 11, 12, 32, and 36. He joins Carlos Vela (2019) and Jason Kreis (1999) as the only players in MLS history to earn the honor six different times in a single season.

Messi and top-seeded Inter Miami begin their Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series on Friday against the winner of Tuesday's Eastern Conference Wild Card between CF Montréal and Atlanta United (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).