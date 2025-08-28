Inter Miami: How they reached the Leagues Cup 2025 final

Quarterfinals: Inter Miami 2, Tigres UANL 1

Suárez stepped up, netting twice from the penalty-kick spot as the Herons outfought LIGA MX titans Tigres UANL in a 2-1 win for the ages at Chase Stadium.

El Pistolero defied his 38 years by running 5.7 miles, creating two chances, completing 89% of his passes and, most importantly, getting the best of goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán on two occasions – including an 89th-minute game-winner.