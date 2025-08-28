Inter Miami: How they reached the Leagues Cup 2025 final

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi-led project began in legendary fashion with a Leagues Cup 2023 title.
Fast forward to 2025, and the Herons are a win away from a second Leagues Cup crown. They'll visit Seattle Sounders FC in Sunday's final for another shot at international glory (8 pm ET | Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+; Univision, TUDN).
Here's how Messi & Co. reached their second Leagues Cup final in three years.
Phase One: Inter Miami 2, Atlas FC 1
Miami were victorious in their first of three Phase One contests against LIGA MX opposition, earning a late 2-1 victory over Atlas FC during Rodrigo De Paul's official debut.
Messi provided two assists, including the helper on Marcelo Weigandt's dramatic 96th-minute winner at Chase Stadium.
Phase One: Inter Miami 2 (5), Club Necaxa 2 (4)
Messi left the 2-2 draw early with a hamstring injury, and Maxi Falcón was shown a first-half red card. But summer signing De Paul shouldered the load by dishing out assists to Telasco Segovia and Jordi Alba.
Alba headed home a stoppage-time equalizer that forced a penalty-kick shootout. The Herons then went a perfect five-for-five from the spot, and goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo stopped Tomás Badaloni’s spot kick to secure two valuable points.
Phase One: Inter Miami 3, Pumas UNAM 1
Without Messi, the Herons secured one of MLS's four knockout round berths by overcoming an early deficit to top Pumas UNAM by a 3-1 margin.
De Paul scored his first goal for Miami, Luis Suárez produced 1g/2a, and Tadeo Allende rounded out the impressive victory.
Quarterfinals: Inter Miami 2, Tigres UANL 1
Suárez stepped up, netting twice from the penalty-kick spot as the Herons outfought LIGA MX titans Tigres UANL in a 2-1 win for the ages at Chase Stadium.
El Pistolero defied his 38 years by running 5.7 miles, creating two chances, completing 89% of his passes and, most importantly, getting the best of goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán on two occasions – including an 89th-minute game-winner.
Semifinals: Inter Miami 3, Orlando City 1
Messi returned from injury to perform another masterclass at Chase Stadium, scoring a late brace in an epic 3-1 comeback win over Florida Derby rivals Orlando City.
Segovia added a second-half stoppage-time golazo as the Herons beat their in-state opponents for the first time this year, secured a 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup berth, and moved one step closer to a second Leagues Cup title.