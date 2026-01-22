Inter Miami fully acquire goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Inter Miami CF have fully acquired goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo from Argentine top-flight side Lanús, the club announced Thursday.

The 23-year-old, who spent 2025 on loan with Miami from Lanús, is under contract through the 2028-29 MLS season with an option for 2029-30.

Ríos Novo replaced compatriot Óscar Ustari as Miami's first-choice goalkeeper during the final stretch of last season, including in their MLS Cup 2025 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

In total, Ríos Novo recorded five clean sheets in 19 appearances across all competitions for the Herons.

Inter Miami's 2026 season begins with a marquee visit to LAFC at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 21 (9:30 pm ET | Apple TV). They'll open their new stadium, Miami Freedom Park, on April 4 when hosting Austin FC (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).