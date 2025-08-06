FC Cincinnati chase Leagues Cup knockout berth vs. Chivas

It's win-or-go-home time for FC Cincinnati.
The Orange & Blue conclude Phase One play against LIGA MX powerhouse Chivas Guadalajara on Thursday night at TQL Stadium, expectedly needing a win to make the Leagues Cup 2025 quarterfinals (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
“We feel good," said midfielder Brian Anunga. "I think we're going to go into the game in a strong way to try to win the game.
"We're at home, so we always want to win and give everything and give ourselves a chance to maybe go through."
Lay of the land
With four points after a 3-2 win vs. CF Monterrey and a 2-2 draw with FC Juárez, Cincy are on solid ground following their first two Leagues Cup games. Evander remains in impressive form, as well, tallying two goals and two assists.
However, quarterfinal spots are at a premium. Only the top four finishers per league advance to the knockout rounds, and the goal difference tiebreaker could go into effect.
"For me, it's, can we win? And that simplifies what it looks like at the end," said Noonan.
"Of course, goal differential in this format is going to come into play. We can control, obviously, winning games and conceding goals and scoring goals…We address it. From there, it's how does it play out? How do you perform to go win a game, and what does it look like for other teams as far as their goal differential? So it's certainly a factor, but in some ways you can control it, in some ways you can’t.”
Tough test
Although Chivas have already been eliminated, they're still among the most successful Mexican clubs. They're also fresh off beating Charlotte FC in penalty kicks after a 2-2 draw.
“They're very good. Their results weren't there for them to advance in the competition, so that brings some uncertainty as to what we'll see," noted Noonan.
"But, whether they play a majority of the group that's played in the first two games or make rotations, they're very strong and a very good team with the ball.”
For the players, it's an ideal opportunity to see how they stack up against one of the biggest clubs in the region.
“Facing the opponent, we know the level," said Anunga. "So it's a good test for us to keep testing ourselves and seeing if we are up to the task and what we can improve, because there's no losing. It’s only learning experiences.
"We’re excited to play against these guys.”