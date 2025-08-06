FC Cincinnati chase Leagues Cup knockout berth vs. Chivas

Lay of the land

With four points after a 3-2 win vs. CF Monterrey and a 2-2 draw with FC Juárez, Cincy are on solid ground following their first two Leagues Cup games. Evander remains in impressive form, as well, tallying two goals and two assists.

"Of course, goal differential in this format is going to come into play. We can control, obviously, winning games and conceding goals and scoring goals…We address it. From there, it's how does it play out? How do you perform to go win a game, and what does it look like for other teams as far as their goal differential? So it's certainly a factor, but in some ways you can control it, in some ways you can’t.”